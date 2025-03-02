Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has told his players to expect a number of departures at the end of the season as part of an overhaul of the squad.

United’s financial position means any new signings in the summer will have to be funded by outgoings. And Amorim says he’s ready to be “honest” with his players about whether he sees them as part of the future at Old Trafford.

“We can talk about that [departures] at the end [of the season],” said Amorim.

“We have a lot of games to play. But that is clear, and I think that is not a difficult situation because everybody understands that in football; sometimes you stay, sometimes you have to move on.

“When you are honest with someone, they can take it. In the beginning, it is hard, but they will understand. So I’m quite honest with my players and they already know that sometimes they have to move on at the end of the season.”

A lack of available transfer funds has made Amorim’s job more difficult.

There has been speculation that the 40-year-old, who arrived from Sporting CP in November, has been caught off-guard by the size of the task at the club.

Ruben Amorim faces a big task to turn around Man United’s fortunes. Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Amorim, though, insists he was aware how tough it would be to turn things around.

“I knew the situation,” he said.

“It’s hard because the perspectives can be different. So it’s hard to say if they [the club] are honest or not.

“I felt that they were honest, but I need to see things and to feel things myself. So it’s always a difference of opinion in that matter. So I knew the situation. I knew that it was a risk, but we are surviving and doing everything.

“I think today is really hard. I know but this is going to help us in the future. So I have hope. We will see. I think the good thing is that we have a clear path.

“Now is hard, but we are doing things to achieve success in the future.”