Manchester United are stepping up their bid to sell a host of players as they attempt a clearout to try and recoup some funds after spending £170m this summer.

United are in talks to sell Donny van de Beek to Real Sociedad and bring an end to the Dutchman’s disappointing three-year spell at Old Trafford to an end.

They are also in discussions with Nottingham Forest about Dean Henderson, with a loan move with an obligation to buy the probable scenario, although the sticking point is how many appearances the goalkeeper would have to make before a transfer was triggered.

United are willing to offload midfielder Fred, who has attracted interest from Galatasaray and Fulham. The Turkish club is the likeliest destination, although they are yet to make an offer that meets United’s valuation of the midfielder.

Defender Eric Bailly, who has not even been training with the first team, is surplus to requirements. Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey have shown an interest in him, along with Fulham. The centre-back, who spent last season on loan at Marseille, has not featured for United since 2021.

United will also consider offers for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, though both are viewed as valuable squad players who could still be at Old Trafford and play a part after the transfer window closes.

West Ham have bid for Maguire, though United hope to recoup more of the £80m they paid Leicester for him. The England international defender would probably have to take a pay cut to leave Old Trafford and United view that as a decision for Maguire to take.

McTominay is another on David Moyes’ shortlist though the chances the Scotland international will stay at Old Trafford increased when Kobbie Mainoo was injured, ruling him out of the start of the season.

United have made three major signings this summer, in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, but have brought in less than £20m, selling only Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga of their first-team squad.

They would rather sell Van de Beek, a £40m signing from Ten Hag’s Ajax in 2020, than loan him. The midfielder has only scored two goals in 60 games for United, starting just six times in the Premier League.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest, though he did not play after being injured in January, and Steve Cooper would like to bring him back to the City Ground. The 26-year-old has been seen by United as one of the squad players who could bring in the most money and Onana’s arrival means he would not be first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford this season. However, Forest are also interested in Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, which could thwart United’s ambitions to sell him.