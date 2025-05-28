Wolverhampton Wanderers have given Manchester United permission to conclude a deal for Matheus Cunha, sources told ESPN.

United have triggered the £62.5 million ($82.4 million) release clause in Cunha’s contract, sources said, and agreed to pay the fee over two years.

Sources added that United initially tried to negotiate a deal that would have seen the money paid over four or five years.

Wolves have given United permission to organise a medical for the Brazilian forward, who is set to sign a five-year deal.

Personal terms have already been agreed and, barring any late issues, the 26-year-old will become United’s first signing of the summer.

Matheus Cunha is set to be Man United’s first signing of the summer transfer window. David Rogers/Getty Images

Cunha, who has had spells at Atlético Madrid, Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig, has just come off his best season at Wolves during which he scored 15 Premier League goals.

United are also waiting for an answer from Liam Delap on whether he wants to follow Cunha to Old Trafford.

The framework of a deal for the Ipswich Town striker has been agreed, but he also has interest from a number of other clubs including Chelsea.

Delap will leave Ipswich this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. The 22-year-old England youth international scored 12 league goals in 36 appearances.