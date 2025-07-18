Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after reaching a deal worth in excess of £70 million ($94 million) with Brentford, sources have told ESPN.

The Cameroon international is expected to become Ruben Amorim’s second signing of the summer following Matheus Cunha’s move from Wolves.

United are keen to wrap up Mbeumo’s arrival as quickly as possible following what has been a drawn-out transfer saga.

There’s hope the 25-year-old could undergo a medical as early as this weekend and be part of the squad that travels to Chicago on Tuesday for the start of a three-match tour of the United States.

Bryan Mbeumo finally looks to be heading from Brentford to Manchester United. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

According to sources, the agreement for Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, is worth £65 million with potential add-ons taking the deal beyond the £70 million mark.

ESPN reported on Thursday that United had upped their bid for Mbeumo, with Brentford valuing their star forward above the £62.5 million that saw Cunha move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo is younger than Cunha and scored more Premier League goals last season. Interest in Mbeumo was also complicated by Brentford receiving a number of inquiries for striker partner Yoane Wissa.

Brentford, according to sources, are reluctant to lose both players in the same transfer window.