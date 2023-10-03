Galatasaray train ahead of UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester United
The Uefa Champions League continues with matchday two starting on Tuesday night, as Manchester United get their first chance to play in front of their fans in the competition this season. They’ll be hosting Turkish side Galatasaray and looking to kick-start their European campaign having been beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in their opener.
At the same time, Galatasaray fought back from two goals down against Copenhagen to pick up a point, leaving Man United bottom in Group A after the first round of fixtures.
While the Red Devils therefore are in sore need of a victory, the form guide is strongly against them doing so – they’ve lost four of the last six including a home weekend defeat to Crystal Palace. Follow the latest news and updates from Man United vs Galatasary below and get the latest odds and tips here.
88’ – Man Utd 2-3 Galatasaray
Fernandes is tugged down a few yards outside the box and United have a free-kick. Fernandes stands over it himself – they haven’t created a chance since Hojlund’s second goal so really need this…it’s straight into the wall. Disappointing from the captain who has been largely ineffective tonight in the final third.
MUN sub: Anthony Martial on for Amrabat
84’ – Man Utd 2-3 Galatasaray
We’ll presumably have a fair bit of stoppage time but otherwise we’re well inside the final ten. Subs for both teams here.
Bayern have turned it around in Denmark, they are 2-1 up. Arsenal are losing 2-1 to Lens, meanwhile.
GAL subs: Tanguy Ndombele for Angelino, Victor Nelsson for Kaan Ayhan
MUN sub: Antony on for Mount
GOAL! 80’ – Man Utd 2-3 Galatasaray
What on earth are Manchester United doing?!
Icardi is on his own, central and about 40 yards out, a straight ball goes towards him and Amrabat is playing him on from left-back, the Argentine striker races clear, just about keeps control of the ball and flicks it over Onana who has gone down too early and it’s into the back of the net!
Missed a penalty a moment ago, score now and Galatasaray are 3-2 up!
78’ – Man Utd 2-2 Galatasaray
Icardi drills it wide! Not a great penalty at all, he drags it slightly and it flies wide to the left, he’s left with his head in his hands and Onana has an escape.
But United are down to ten men and Casemiro will be suspended for a game afterwards, too.
What more can we get in the final ten minutes plus stoppage time?!
RED CARD AND PENALTY! 75’ – Man Utd 2-2 Galatasaray
A little over 15’ to play and United are once again having to push forward in search of a goal to earn the three points.
Casemiro is free from a corner but it’s just too high and he heads over – then up the other end, Onana’s pass out is intercepted and Casemiro scythes down Kerem in the box! Penalty, second yellow, red card!
GOAL! 70’ – Man Utd 2-2 Galatasaray
And there is the equaliser they just threatened! United don’t learn, don’t pick up the runner and Kerem bursts through again, totally unmarked and buries his finish this time into the bottom corner. Atrocious lack of marking from the hosts and that’s 2-2!
68’ – Man Utd 2-1 Galatasaray
So close to an immediate equaliser again for Kerem – Onana is left just watching as the ball flies an inche wide of his post.
MUN subs: Alejandro Garnacho for Rashford
GOAL! 66’ – Man Utd 2-1 Galatasaray
One slip, goal! Davinson Sanchez loses his footing as a pass comes his way on the halfway line, Hojlund picks it up and sprints past the last defender, draws the keeper and dinks a beautiful finish over the goalkeeper and into the net!
Out of absolutely nothing, it’s United 2-1 Galatasaray.
65’ – Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray
Casemiro bundles his way into the box and a tackle sees the ball bounce up beautifully for Fernandes – but his half-volley is straight at Muslera, who saves and keeps hold. The referee has a bit of a word with the goalkeeper over some perceived time-wasting.
62′ – Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray
Torreira hasn’t recovered from whatever the issue was a moment ago and he’ll be heading off now. A cross from the right reaches Rashford and he nods on target, but it’s soft and easily saved. Good approach play by Eriksen, who replaced Hannibal at the break, then Mount finds himself with space to shoot…but it’s pulled wide of the near post.
GAL subs: Sergio Oliveira for Lucas Torreira and Baris Yilmaz on for Tete.
