Galatasaray train ahead of UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester United

The Uefa Champions League continues with matchday two starting on Tuesday night, as Manchester United get their first chance to play in front of their fans in the competition this season. They’ll be hosting Turkish side Galatasaray and looking to kick-start their European campaign having been beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in their opener.

At the same time, Galatasaray fought back from two goals down against Copenhagen to pick up a point, leaving Man United bottom in Group A after the first round of fixtures.

While the Red Devils therefore are in sore need of a victory, the form guide is strongly against them doing so – they’ve lost four of the last six including a home weekend defeat to Crystal Palace. Follow the latest news and updates from Man United vs Galatasary below and get the latest odds and tips here.