Amad Diallo came off the bench in Man United’s defeat to ASEAN All Stars. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has said he held up his middle finger to the crowd outside the team’s hotel in Kuala Lumpur after insults were allegedly made about his mother.

Amad was seen making the gesture as he passed by fans outside the hotel on United’s post-season tour of Malaysia.

After a video of the incident was shared on social media, Amad took to X to explain what happened, saying: “I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom…

“I shouldn’t have reacted like that but I don’t regret what I did. We had a great time in Malaysia with good people.”

United lost 1-0 to ASEAN All Stars on Wednesday, with Amad coming off the bench at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

United’s preseason tour concludes in Hong Kong on Friday with a friendly against the national side.