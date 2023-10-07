Cloe Lacasse hit a stunning stoppage-time goal to earn Arsenal a draw at Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.
United thought they had won it when Melvine Malard scored on her debut in the 81st minute, but there was a late twist as Lacasse fired into the top left corner to give Arsenal a first point of the season.
Arsenal had gone ahead early on at Leigh Sports Village when Stina Blackstenius showed power and pace to get away from Hannah Blundell before coolly slotting into the far corner.
That advantage lasted a mere 13 minutes, with United gifted a route back into the contest by goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo.
The Canadian mistimed a clearance and allowed Leah Galton the chance to roll the ball into an open goal.
Gunners show fighting spirit
After losing 1-0 in their opening WSL game of the season against Liverpool last weekend, Jonas Eidevall made six changes for Friday’s encounter – and one of the players who came in, Blackstenius, grasped the opportunity with a fine solo goal to put the Gunners in front.
However, D’Angelo, who was also drafted in to replace regular number one Manuela Zinsberger, had a moment to forget shortly after when she kicked only air and Galton got United on level terms.
It was a competitive first half and both managers would have been satisfied with their sides’ respective performances, but the game was still there to be won.
All three points appeared to be going to hosts United when two substitutes combined late on – Hinata Miyazawa heading on for Malard to apply the finishing touch as Arsenal were indecisive at the back.
But Arsenal had an ace up their sleeve in another substitute, with Lacasse firing an exquisite shot from 25 yards beyond England goalkeeper Mary Earps in stoppage time.
Lacasse scored 22 goals in 15 league appearances for Benfica last term and could prove to be a key asset for Arsenal this season.
It is early days in the 2023-24 season, with the second round of matches only getting under way, but United move top for now and Arsenal sit seventh, with the rest of the division still to play this weekend.
Eidevall hails ‘big’ performance
Eidevall was needing a decent result coming into this game after a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign.
An early exit from the Champions League, losing to Paris FC in the qualifying stage, was followed by a 1-0 defeat at home against Liverpool in their opening WSL game last weekend.
The Gunners hierarchy showed their faith in the Swede earlier this week by handing him a new long-term deal, and this may be the start of a turnaround in fortunes.
Eidevall told Sky Sports: “The performance was big from us today. There’s not many teams who come to Leigh Sports Village and are the better team than Manchester United are, especially when you see the number of goalscoring opportunities.
“Sometimes you need to match that process with a result and I’m extremely pleased we got that out of it, but when we look back at it I think we will be a bit disappointed we did not win the game because we had more clear chances.
“Today we created clear chances. We were more creative, more clear in attack. That was nice to see and nice for our travelling fans.”
The draw means Arsenal avoided losing four WSL games in a row for the first time in their history, having ended last season disappointingly.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 6Blundell
- 4Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 3George
- 12Ladd
- 10ZelemBooked at 58mins
- 17GarcíaSubstituted forMalardat 76′minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forMiyazawaat 76′minutes
- 11Galton
- 23da Silva FerreiraSubstituted forWilliamsat 72′minutes
Substitutes
- 9Malard
- 14Riviere
- 15Evans
- 16Naalsund
- 20Miyazawa
- 22Parris
- 25Rabjohn
- 28Williams
- 91Tullis-Joyce
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 14D’Angelo
- 28Ilestedt
- 5BeattieSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 82′minutes
- 27CodinaSubstituted forMcCabeat 59′minutesBooked at 62mins
- 16MaritzSubstituted forLacasseat 86′minutes
- 21PelovaSubstituted forMaanumat 59′minutes
- 13Wälti
- 7Catley
- 23Russo
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forFoordat 59′minutesBooked at 63mins
- 10Little
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 12Maanum
- 15McCabe
- 17Hurtig
- 19Foord
- 22Kühl
- 24Lacasse
- 32Cooney-Cross
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
- Attendance:
- 8,312
Live Text
-
Match ends, Manchester United Women 2, Arsenal Women 2.
-
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Arsenal Women 2.
-
Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse.
-
Attempt saved. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
-
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Arsenal Women 2. Cloé Lacasse (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
-
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kim Little.
-
Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amanda Ilestedt.
-
Attempt blocked. Melvine Malard (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.
-
Offside, Arsenal Women. Caitlin Foord tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.
-
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little with a headed pass.
-
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Cloé Lacasse replaces Noëlle Maritz.
-
Attempt blocked. Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
-
Attempt blocked. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.
-
Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).
-
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy replaces Jen Beattie.
-
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Arsenal Women 1. Melvine Malard (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hinata Miyazawa with a headed pass.
-
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.
-
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.