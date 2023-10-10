MANCHESTER UNITED are targeting TWO teenage Brazilian wonderkids but face fierce competition, reports say.

United are believed to have sent scouts South America where a pair of Samba starlets caught their eye.

Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme and Flamengo’s Lorran are those to have stood out to the Old Trafford club.

Guilherme is a Brazilian Under-20s international and has become a regular in Palmeiras’ first team with 24 senior appearances this season.

But Lorran – a starter for Brazil’s U-17 side – has just four games to his name for Flamengo.

Despite United’s apparent interest in the pair, Fabrizio Romano reports that several European clubs have joined them.

Chelsea are said to also be monitoring Lorran while Guilherme is also garnering attention from Germany with “more than five important European clubs” competing.

United could face spending nearly £100MILLION if they want to nab the teen pair.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Guilherme has a £52m release clause in his contract and Lorran has a similar £43m buyout price.

United have also been linked with Joao Neves – the man signed to replace Enzo Fernandez after the Argentine moved to Chelsea.

SunSport understands Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag has sent his scouts to watch young midfield ace Neves.

Neves, 19, has been one of Benfica’s stand out performers this season and is a regular starter for boss Roger Schmidt’s reigning champs.

The scout attended Benfica’s match against Estoril last week, where Neves started his eighth game in a row.

He recently signed a new deal with Benfica which runs through to 2028 and has a release clause of £103 million.