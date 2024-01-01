MANCHESTER UNITED have extended Victor Lindelof’s contract for another season along with Aaron Wan Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri.

Lindelof’s deal was set to expire in the summer but United have ensured he will be tied down to the club for another year.

2 Manchester United have extended Victor Lindelof’s contract for another season Credit: Alamy

The Swede has been favoured by manager Erik ten Hag with 18 appearances this season but he has suffered with injuries.

A recent groin problem has left him out of action in December.

But his contract renewal comes as Raphael Varane’s Old Trafford future remains in doubt.

As revealed by SunSport in November, the Frenchman looks set to LEAVE the club when his deal is up in the summer.

Sources say he is more interested in a move to Italy or Saudi – as part of the latest exodus of superstar players.

Varane is one of United’s highest earners on wages of around £340,000-per-week, behind Marcus Rashford and Casemiro.

Elsewhere, Wan Bissaka is back in the side after a hamstring injury.

But he has had to battle Diogo Dalot – favoured by Ten Hag – for the right-back position.

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST CASINO WELCOME OFFERS

And Mejbri’s time in United red looks numbered after only five Premier League appearances.

But it appears the club will not allow him to leave on a free transfer amid interest from the likes of Sevilla and Lyon.

United currently six seventh three losses in their last five with just one win having been beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest.