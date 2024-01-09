MANCHESTER UNITED fans have told Altay Bayindir to leave the club after he was snubbed from the team to face Wigan.

The Red Devils faced the League One side in the FA Cup on Monday night.

3 Altay Bayindir was snubbed from the line up against Wigan Credit: Getty

3 Erik ten Hag has not given him a single minute this season Credit: Getty

3 Andre Onana has played every game Credit: Getty

United won the fixture 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

However, Erik ten Hag opted to play Andre Onana, 27, between the sticks ahead of fellow summer signing Bayindir.

The Turkish goalkeeper, 25, was signed by the club in September for £4.3million from Fenerbahce.

Onana has been the No.1 at the club and the main replacement for David de Gea.

The Cameroonian has played every minute this season, leaving Bayindir stuck to the bench.

There had been the expectation that the Turk would finally get his chance against the Latics, especially with Onana heading off to AFCON on January 15.

Bayindir has earned the sympathies of United fans as Ten Hag delayed his debut even further.

Some supporters have even suggested that he leave the club to better his career.

One fan posted: “Why did Erik ten Hag sign Altay Bayindir? If he can’t even start him in the FA Cup against League One Wigan Athletic.

“Zero minutes so far this season. Bayindir should be on the phone with his agent telling him to secure him a move away now.”

A second commented: “Honestly if I was Altay Bayindir I would be outta here… what was the point if we literally won’t give him a single minute on the pitch?”

A third wrote: “The only mistake Ten Hag made is not giving Altay Bayindir a chance against Wigan.”

A fourth said: “Feel so bad for Bayindir. The way Ten Hag has treated him is nothing short of a disgrace.”

Another insisted: “It’s time for Bayindir to get his chance.”

Onana’s last game before jetting off is expected to be against Tottenham.

Following that match Ten Hag will have to pick from between Bayindir and Tom Heaton unless he dips into the transfer market.