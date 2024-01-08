MANCHESTER UNITED have drawn up a four-man shortlist for their new director of football role, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford are set to restructure how the Red Devils run the football side of the business.

Brailsford, 59, is expected to complete an eight-week audit assessing the club’s current structure.

According to the Independent, United’s new partial owners will then decide whether they want just a director of football, or if they would also like to appoint a sporting director as well.

Red Devils chiefs have already been looking at potential candidates for the roles.

Brailsford is claimed to favour a swoop for ex-Liverpool transfer guru Julian Ward.

But there are three other candidates known to be in the mix.

Ward’s former Anfield colleague Michael Edwards could be also be considered.

It’s claimed, however, that it will take an offer of £10million a year to tempt him back into club football.

Former Tottenham transfer chief Paul Mitchell is also a contender- with his family based in Manchester.

Mitchell, 42, currently works for Monaco.

Another name in the frame has been former FA chief Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth left Brighton to join Newcastle in 2022.

He would be difficult to prise away from St James’ Park for a number of reasons.

It’s believed that he has a 12-month notice period in his £1.5m a year Toon deal.

Ashworth would also be “reluctant” to walk out on Newcastle, with a huge offer likely required to even tempt him.

No appointment is imminent, with Man Utd set for a quiet January window.

It’s believed that the Red Devils will be primarily focused on outgoings this month.

