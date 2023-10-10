MANCHESTER UNITED are set to play a behind-closed-doors friendly against Barnsley today.

The Red Devils have arranged the game to help those coming back from injury and to maintain the fitness of players not away on international duty.

1 Kobbie Mainoo is set to not be risked in the friendly Credit: Reuters

There was hope that Kobbie Mainoo would play but the match has reportedly come too soon for him as he recovers from an ankle issue.

The 18-year-old midfielder picked up the problem while impressing in a 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Real Madrid in July.

Mainoo has been training with the first-team squad in recent weeks and is expected back soon, claim The Daily Mail.

He has three senior Man Utd appearances to his name.

Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon is expected to start versus Barnsley.

The Spaniard, who is on loan from Tottenham, has missed United’s last four matches with a muscle injury.

His return should help Erik ten Hag deal with a defensive injury crisis with Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof both filling in at left-back while Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are also in the treatment room.

The majority of players set to feature against Barnsley will be Under-21 stars.

They were allowed to use the senior team’s facilities at Carrington yesterday to prepare for the match.

The Tykes currently sit third in League One.

A behind-the-scenes friendly during the previous international break saw Man Utd suffer a shock 3-0 loss to Burnley.

