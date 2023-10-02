MANCHESTER UNITED have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong, 22, is a long-term target for United with the club having tracked him in the summer.

The Dutchman is no stranger to Manchester, having played for United’s rivals City from 2010 until 2019 as a youngster.

The right-back represented City regularly in the UEFA Youth League and Premier League Two but never played a senior game for the Cityzens.

He then moved to Celtic in 2019 where he made 51 appearances before joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for a fee of up to £11.5million.

United looked at signing the defender in the summer but were quoted prices of up to £34million so cooled their interest to focus on other targets.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the defender is set to sign a new long term deal with Leverkusen to extend his stay in Germany.

Romano says the deal is set to be signed imminently and will see the defender extend his contract in 2028.

He also claims that there is keenness on Frimpong’s side to seal the deal quickly.

Top clubs across Europe, including United, have been tracking the defender but he appears to be happy in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old has played 103 times for Leverkusen, scoring 13 times and assisting 23 times.

Leverkusen are the surprise package of the Bundesliga this season and currently sit top of the table.

They play Molde on Thursday in the Europa League.