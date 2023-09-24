Dalot hails ‘important’ win

Diogo Dalot has suggested that Manchester United need to maintain their standards after their “important” win over Burnley.

He told club media: “I think today was massively important.

“Apart from the three points, I think the clean sheet brings us a little bit of extra confidence to go to the next games.

“We needed it after these last couple of games when we conceded a lot of goals and this has to build a foundation now for the next game.

“I think today we showed a proper compact team, aggressively defending the box, everybody [supporting] each other.

“Collectively, we were very good. Everybody was speaking with each other, communication, aggressive on the front foot. And I think that brings you confidence when you look to your mate and he’s giving everything for you. You want to give everything for him as well. Today we came out to the pitch with that mentality.

“I think this is the standard that we need to have for the rest of the season.”