Welcome to Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, the final instalment of your Boxing Day footy extravaganza.

The mighty Red Devils are faltering, and have had a turbulent season thus far, with fans unhappy despite them not placing too badly in the table.

I think Aston Villa are the Premier League underdogs right now, and sit third in the table as it stands, but they could go joint 1st with a win tonight.

It is not going to be an easy fixture for either side, with Villa brimming with confidence against a United side that are a weakened target, but one that has a home advantage and the crowd in their favour.

kick off at 8pm BST.