SCOTT MCTOMINAY and girlfriend Cam Reading got more than they bargained for when they watched golf during the winter break.

Manchester United star McTominay has been enjoying some winter sun in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the club’s winter break.

McTominay, 27, was a special guest at the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament along with Cam.

However, the pair got more than bargained for when a stray ball went in their direction and landed in an “awkward” spot.

Sharing a photo of the ball to Instagram, Cam showed the ball had landed smack bang in the middle of her seat.

Scotland international McTominay saw the funny side following the incident.

In a video posted by the DP World Tour Instagram page, McTominay said: “We’re going to have to get out of the way here. This is not good.”

Explaining what happened, Cam said: “We were just sat here having a nice little conversation and then suddenly a bang happened over there and it [the ball] just bounced over and hit my back and then landed underneath my bum.”

McTominay quipped: “You can’t actually write the script for that.”

Despite the stunning turn of events all was not lost as Cam was allowed to keep the ball.

She then joked that she would keep it for “insurance” or sell it on eBay if she could get it signed.

Cam added: “It’s very lucky though. First tournament, first golf tournament and I’ve been hit by a ball. It’s great.”

Earlier this month, McTominay wished Cam a happy birthday as the pair were seen looking sharp for a glamorous picture together.

Cam began dating McTominay last year and the couple often share photos together on social media.

During the summer, she went on holiday with the Man Utd man as they soaked up the sun on board a yacht.

Cam recently dazzled on a night out in London in a sparkly silver dress.

McTominay is not the only Man Utd star enjoying Dubai during their week off, with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both pictured in the Gulf State as well.

