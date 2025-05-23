The North Sea Container Line (NCL), the shipping company that chartered the ship, said in a press release Friday that a rescue operation was ongoing, adding that its highest priority was to ensure a safe and secure salvage operation.

“We are grateful that no one was injured in connection with yesterday’s grounding, and that everyone is safe — both on land where the ship grounded and on board,” it said.

“We are aware of the police stating that they have one suspect, and we continue to assist the police and authorities in their ongoing investigation,” it added. “We are also conducting internal inquiries but prefer not to speculate further.”

An initial attempt by the Norwegian Coastal Administration to pull it back into the sea failed. NCL said in an update that another attempt would only take place Friday. It was unclear if that succeeded.

Helberg, meanwhile, said that large ships often pass by his home, but they usually stay within the deeper waters of the fjord rather than his yard.