A man who police said was “erratic” and bit an officer during his arrest suffered a medical emergency and died in custody early Sunday, according to authorities.

A Fullerton police officer first spotted the man around 12:31 a.m. after closing hours at Lemon Park, according to a department press release. Police said the man looked to be holding a smoldering cardboard box and “was acting erratic.”

As more officers arrived, police said the man became uncooperative and began to physically resist. More officers were called to provide assistance and, according to the department, it took several of them to gain control of the man and place him in restraints.

Police said that as officers were taking the man into custody, he “violently bit an officer on the arm causing injuries.”

The Fullerton Fire Department responded to treat both the suspect and the officer. Several minutes later, according to the release, the arrestee appeared to have a medical emergency. Police said paramedics began life-saving measures and took the man — who has not yet been identified — to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who was bit was treated at a hospital and released, according to the department.

Investigators with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office responded for an independent investigation into the death, according to the police department.