The long-running criminal case against a gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas in 2019 is on the verge of coming to a close.

Patrick Crusius, 26, is expected to plead guilty on Monday to capital murder and receive a sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole for the massacre near the US-Mexico border.

El Paso County District Attorney James Montoya said last month he was offering Crusius a plea deal and that he would not face the death penalty on the state charge.

Crusius is expected to serve his time in a state prison. Crusius initially was arrested by local authorities and will enter the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice if he is sentenced on the state charges, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Crusius was 21 when authorities say he drove for more than 10 hours from his home in suburban Dallas to El Paso and opened fire at the Walmart, which is popular with shoppers from Mexico and the US.