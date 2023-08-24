He was appointed at Keirs Park at the end of May and his last match in charge was the embarrassing 2-1 home defeat to Second Division Armadale on Saturday.

Kenny had succeeded Jason Dair, who had vacated the hotseat in late February, and was just the sixth manager in 48 years at the Hill of Beath.

Stewart Kenny leaves after just three months in the manager’s role at Hill of Beath Hawthorn. (Image: Hill of Beath Haws.)

The leaderless Haws then went down 3-0 at home to Haddington in a league match on Tuesday with a familiar face, former manager Kevin Fotheringham, taking the team.

It’s not known if he’s thrown his hat in the ring for the job but it’s likely he’s part of the “short term interim solution” the club said it would put in place.

A statement confirmed: “Hill of Beath Hawthorn FC announce that the current management team have left their roles with immediate effect.

“A short term interim solution will be put in place whilst the club starts the recruitment process to fill the roles of team manager and coaches.”

A post on the club’s Facebook page yesterday invited applications for the manager’s post with a deadline of August 30.

Kenny leaves the club in 12th position in the Premier Division table after one win, a draw and three defeats from their first five league matches.

Hill of Beath Hawthorn are looking for a new manager. (Image: Hill of Beath Haws.)

The East of Scotland Qualifying Cup defeat to Armadale, two divisions below, was a real blow to the club.

Afterwards Kenny had told Times Sport: “We were very, very flat in the first-half and paid the penalty. The second period was better but not good enough to turn the tie in our favour.”