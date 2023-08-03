By Natasha Tracy, mental health author and advocate, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson In some ways, MDD can make work more difficult. It may create added stress and make your responsibilities feel more challenging. Hard work, deadlines, and an unfriendly environment may be a struggle. On the other hand, work has the ability to help with some aspects of MDD. Having a routine, social contacts, and supportive people around you can help you manage your symptoms better. Everyone is different and so is each workplace, so it depends on the environment where you work. Here are common challenges you may have at work and what you can do to manage them.

Missed Work With MDD, the first thing that may come up is missed work. Depression can be debilitating, so getting yourself to work every day may be a challenge. If you have severe MDD, it may be hard just to get out of bed in the morning. On some days, taking a shower, getting dressed, and getting to work can be too much. You may be able to take sick leave or short-term leave to feel better. Talk to your human resources department. Find out what sick time or personal time you’re entitled to and how to access it. You don’t have to say what specific illness you need time off for, at least initially.

Work Feels Challenging Depression may affect the quality of your work. Mental slowing, brain fog, indecisiveness, and a lack of motivation can make it harder for you to do your job. It may help to ask for reasonable accommodations. For example, if you have trouble picking up all the details in a meeting because it’s overwhelming, ask to review the meeting notes or recording later to get the information you need. Similarly, asking for an extension on a deadline can give you the leeway you need to complete a task. Some managers are willing to make accommodations without even knowing you have a specific illness.