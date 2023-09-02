Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Full time: Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League: Chelsea may have “won” the transfer window, but they lost to a Forest team that hadn’t notched up a single victory away from home in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Full time: Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur Full time: Heung-min Son scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur became the latest side to consign Burnley to a heavy defeat.

Full-time: Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth Premier League: Brentford remain unbeaten but had to rely on a late, late Bryan Mbeumo strike to prevent Bournemouth from winning their first game ofg the season.

GOAL! Burnley 2-5 Tottenham H0tspur (Brownhill 90+5) Premier League: On as a substitute, Josh Brownhill scores a late consolation for Burnley, shooting past Vicario after playing a one-two with the Rep of Ireland international Josh Cullen.

GOAL! Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth (Mbeumo 90+3) Premier League: Bryan Mbeumo latches on to a long ball from deep, advances on goal and slots the ball past Neto. Bournemouth’s search for a first win of the season looks set to go on. Bryan Mbeumo beats Neto to level the match. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters Updated at 11.56 EDT

Championship: Matt Godden makes up for his first-half penalty miss to bag a late equaliser for Coventry. It’s 3-3 in their game against Watford at the CBS Arena.

Championship: Sunderland’s young freestyle jazz experimentalists gave the crowd at the Stadium of Light plenty to cheer about as they spanked five past Southampton in one of today’s early kick-offs.

Championship: The goals are flying in in the Championship, where several thrillers are unfolding. It’s Ipswich 3-2 Cardiff City at Portman Road, where Freddie Ladapo has scored his second of the afternoon. At Home Park, Plymouth lead Blackburn by three unanswered goals, while Watford lead Coventry City by the odd goal of five at the Building Society Arena.

GOAL: Brentford 1-2 Bournemouth (Brooks 77) James Tavernier capitalises on a dreadful backpass from Rico Henry to Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken. He squares the ball for David Brooks, who dummies the keeper and fires the ball into the empty net. David Brooks on the mark for the Cherries. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 11.56 EDT

GOAL! Manchester City 4-1 Fulham (Haaland 70pen) Premier League: Erling Haaland scores his second goal of the game from the spot, lashing the ball into the top corner after Issa Diop was correctly penalised for fouling Julian Alvarez. Haaland makes no mistake from the spot. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 11.39 EDT

Championship: Another bad day for Middlesbrough gets worse, as Jack Colback scores with a half-volley to give QPR a 2-0 win at the Riverside. Meanwhile at the New York Stadium, Norwich have pulled a goal back against Rotherham, who lead 2-1.

Championship: Stoke find themselves 2-0 down at home to Preston, for whom Will Keane has scored two second half goals in five minutes. Preston could go top of the table if they close out the win. At Portman Road, Freddie Ladapo has just equalised for Ipswich, making it 2-2 in their game against Cardiff City,

GOAL! Burnley 1-5 Tottenham Hotspur (Son 66) Premier League: Son notches up his hat-trick with an exquisite finish past James Trafford after being played in behind by Pedro Porro. Son bags a hat-trick at Turf Moor. Harry who? Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters Updated at 11.37 EDT

Championship: Watford’s Wesley Hoedt rolls the ball past Daniel Backman, his own goalkeeper, to restore parity on behalf of Coventry. It’s 2-2 at the Building Society Arena. Updated at 11.48 EDT

GOAL! Burnley 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur (Son 65) Premier League: Son scores his second of the game, curling a shot past James Trafford to put the game beyond Burnley. THey’re staring down the barrel of their third consecutive Premier League defeat and have conceded 10 top flight goals already. Maddison joins Son in his customary celebration. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 11.29 EDT

GOAL! Manchester City 3-1 Fulham (Haaland 58) Premier League: Erling Haaland sweeps a left-footed shot home after pouncing on a Julian Alvarez pass around the corner that travelled between Issa Diop and Tim Ream. Haaland steers past Leno for a third in the Manchester sunshine. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 11.28 EDT

An email: “You can see from the photo directly beneath your bizarre statement that Akanji is not in the keeper’s eyeline at all,” writes JA Hopkin. “The keeper’s sight is blocked by his own defender!” Well, JA, what you can’t see from the photo in question is that Nathan Ake is about 14 yards from goal when he heads the ball and that by the time it crossed the line, Manuel Akanji, who was standing in an offside position, had jumped to allow it directly between his legs. As difficult as it might be for you to believe, Bernd Leno was not in the same place when the ball crossed the line as he was when the photo you refer to was taken. He was directly behind Akanji.

GOAL! Burnley 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Maddison 54) Premier League: James Maddison curls a beauty past James Trafford after Burnley come unstuck trying to play the ball out from the back. James Maddison with his fists in the air after adding a third for Spurs. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Updated at 11.25 EDT

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Elanga 48) Premier League: Conor Gallagher loses possession cheaply, allowing Taiwo Awoniyi to play Anthony Elanga in behind the Chelsea defence with a neat pace. He makes no mistake, sidefooting past Robert Sanchez. Anthony Elanga beats Sanchez to give Forest the lead. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 11.17 EDT

Manchester City 2-1 Fulham: Having seen several replays of City’s second goal, it truly beggars belief that (a) the referee Michael Oliver didn’t clock that Manuel Akanji was offside and interfering with play and (b) his VAR officials arrived at the same conclusion after lengthy deliberations. Manuel Akanji was standing in an offside position, directly in front of Bernd Leno when Nathan Ake sent a downward header straight at the pair of them. Akanjki jumped in the air, parting his legs so the ball could travel through them and creep into the corner. It looks an astonishingly bad decision, unless Akanji was somehow onside. [Narrator’s voice: “He wasn’t”]. Updated at 11.08 EDT

Championship half-times Birmingham City 1-1 Millwall (FT)

Sunderland 5-0 Southampton (FT)

Swansea City 1-2 Bristol City (FT)

Coventry City 1-1 Watford

Ipswich Town 0-1 Cardiff City

Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City 0-1 Hull City

Middlesbrough 0-1 Queens Park Rangers

Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United 2-0 Norwich City

Stoke City 0-0 Preston

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Huddersfield Town Updated at 11.48 EDT

Premier League half-times Sheffield United 2-2 Everton (FT)

Brentford 1-1 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City 2-1 Fulham

Brighton v Newcastle United (5.30pm) Updated at 10.59 EDT

GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Fulham (Ake 45+5) Premier League: From a Phil Foden corner, Nathan Ake heads the ball in the Fulham net at the Etihad. There’s a lengthy VAR check, because Manuel Akanji was standing in the middle of the six-yard box, clearly interfering with play (he jumped over the ball) and in Bernd Leno’s eyeline. Somewhat bizarrely, the goal is given. It looks like another VAR shocker and Fulham boss Marco Silva is furious. It’s not difficult to see why. Nathan Ake heads Manchester City in to a half-time lead. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 11.01 EDT

GOAL! Burnley 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Romero 45) Premier League: Cristian Romero scores with a fine strike that goes in off the woodwork. His goal survives a VAR check for a possible James Maddison offside in the build-up. Cristian Romero strikes to give Spurs the lead at the break. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 10.53 EDT

Championship: Bottom of the table with just one draw from four games, Middlesbrough’s worst league start in 20 years shows no sign of improving. Andre Dozzell has put QPR ahead at the Riverside Stadium with a sensational strike from distance that went in off the post.

Championship: Jordan Hugill scores with a glancing header to double Rotherham’s lead against his former club Norwich City. It’s 1-1 in the match between Coventry and Watford, with Milan van Ewijk cancelling out Mileta Rajovic’s opener for the Hornets.

Championship: Aaron Ramsey has given Cardiff City a one-goal lead over Ipswich Town at Portman Road, while Finn Azaz has put Plymouth Argyle 1-0 up against Blackurn at Home Park. Huddersfield lead West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns, where Delano Burgzorg has got the goal.

GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Fulham (Ream 33) Premier League: At a Fulham corner, Ederson parries a shot a shot from Bobby Reid into the path of Tim Ream, who scores on the follow-up. Tim Ream grabs one back for the Cottagers. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP Updated at 10.41 EDT

GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Bournemouth (Solanke 30) Premier League: Dominic Solanke takes down a long ball from Senesi, takes on Ben Mee and fires a low shot past Flekken. Dominic Solanke fires the Cherries level in west London. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters Updated at 10.39 EDT

GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Fulham (Alvarez 31) Championship: Julian Alvarez taps in a Haaland ball squared across the edge of the six-yard box to give City the lead. His goal survives a VAR check for offside. Alvarez pokes past Leno to give City the lead. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP Updated at 10.36 EDT

Chelsea 0-0 Nottingham Forest: The visitors squander a good opportunity to take the lead against Chelsea, with Taiwo Awoniyi blazing over from a good position following a goalmouth scramble prompted by a Morgan Gibbs-White delivery into the Chelsea penalty area.

Championship: Second in the table behind Leicester City, Norwich are looking for their fourth consecutive win. They trail Rotherham by the only goal of the game at the New York Stadium, where Dexter Lembikisa has put the home side ahead with a beauty from the edge of the box.

Championship: Coventry’s Matty Godden misses a penalty against Watford at the Building Society Arena, where it remains scoreless. At the King Power Stadium, Hull City lead Leicester courtesy of a Liam Delap goal. On loan from Manchester City, it’s the 20-year-old’s second goal of the season.

GOAL! Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Son 16) Premier League: Son equalises for Spurs with a fine finish, dinking the ball over James Trafford after playing a one-two with Manor Solomon. Slightly at fault for the first goal, Pedro Porro started the move with a long ball from deep. Son Heung-min beats Trafford to equalise for Spurs. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images Updated at 10.23 EDT

GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Bournemouth (Jensen 7) Premier League: Neto concedes a free-kick and is subsequently unable to keep Matheus Jensen’s whipped effort from crossing the line, despite appearing to keep it out. Referee Andy Madley thought the goalkeeper had prevented the ball from crossing the line, but his magic wrist buzzer didn’t appear to be working. His assistants soon set him straight and the goal was awarded. Cherries ‘keeper Neto paws at Jensen’s free-kick, but can’t keep it from crossing the line.

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 10.17 EDT

GOAL! Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Foster 4) Premier League: Lyle Foster gives Burnley an early lead, scoring his second goal in successive games to put them one up against Spurs. He gets in front of a defender to steer home a cross from Luca Koleosho. Lyle Foster strikes early for the Clarets. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters Updated at 10.18 EDT

Our three o’clock kick-offs are under way: And Chelsea are straight out of the blocks. Nicolas Jackson squanders an early chance before Ola Aina does superbly to block what looked a certain tap-in for Raheem Sterling, who’d got on the end of a Ben Chilwell cross.

Match report: Sheffield United 2-2 Everton Premier League: A massively entertaining game finished all square at Bramall Lane, largely down to the last-ditch heroics of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Sam Dalling reports from Sheffield …

Those Premier League selections … New signing Cole Palmer starts on the bench for Chelsea. Orel Malanga comes into the Nottingham Forest line-up for Brennan Johnson, who left the club for Tottenham Hotspur yesterday. Back from injury, Ben Mee replaces Nathan Collins in the heart of Brentford’s defence. Lewis Cook and Marcos Senesi come into Bournemouth’s line-up. Jack Grealish is not in Manchester City’s squad and is believed to have a minor thigh injury. City manager Pep Guardiola is still recuperating from back surgery and will not be at the Etihad Stadium today. Jordan Beyer and Johann Berg Gudmundsson come into Burnley’s line-up in place of Hannes Delcroix and Manuel Benson. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou drops Richarlison and gives Manor Solomon his first start for the club. Neither Eric Dier nor Tanguy N’Dombele are included in Tottenham’s squad, having failed to get moves away from the club in the transfer window.

Southampton were absolute garbage today. But Sunderland were impressive. And the age of their team! Players aged 16, 17, 19, two aged 20, four aged 21. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) September 2, 2023

Early Championship results

Full time: Sheffield United 2-2 Everton Premier League: It’s finished all square at Bramall Lane, where a thrilling battle ended with Jordan Pickford saving a point for Everton with a sensational triple save right at the death.

Championship: It’s finished Sunderland 5-0 Southampton at the Stadium of Light, where Saints fans face a long, long trek home after seeing their team get battered from start to finish. Chris Rigg wrapped up the scoring for Sunderland in the sixth minute of added time, bagging his first ever league goal at the age of 16.

Brentford v Bournemouth line-ups Brentford: Flekken, Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade. Subs: Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Strakosha, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe. Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert, Solanke. Subs: Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Smith, Tavernier, Andrei Radu, Moore, Traore, Kilkenny. Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire) Just back from injury, Marcus Tavernier is on the Bournemouth bench for today’s match against Brentford at the Community Stadium. Photograph: Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images Updated at 09.16 EDT

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest line-ups Chelsea: Sanchez, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Gusto, Gallagher, Caicedo, Chilwell, Sterling, Fernandez, Jackson. Subs: Palmer, Deivid Washington, Petrovic, Cucurella, Mudryk, Madueke, Ugochukwu, Maatsen, Bergstrom. Nottingham Forest: Turner, Boly, Worrall, McKenna, Aurier, Mangala, Danilo, Aina, Yates, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi. Subs: Tavares, Aguilera, Kouyate, Wood, Felipe, Niakhate, Elanga, Montiel, Horvath. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex) Ben Chilwell presses the flesh on his way into Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s match against Nottingham Forest. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images Updated at 09.10 EDT

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur line-ups Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, O’Shea, Beyer, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster. Subs: Cork, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix, Odobert, Muric. Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon, Son. Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson, Perisic, Forster, Davies, Phillips. Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire) A peek inside the visitors’ dressing-room at Turf Moor, where Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur. Photograph: Alex Morton/Tottenham Hotspur FC/Shutterstock Updated at 09.11 EDT

Manchester City v Fulham line-ups Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland. Subs: Phillips, Ortega, Bernardo Silva, Gomez, Gvardiol, Matheus Luiz, Carson, Bobb, Lewis. Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Cairney, Reed, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez, Reid. Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Willian, Castagne, Vinicius, Francois, Harris. Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland) The Etihad Stadium, where Fulham will try to prevent Manchester City making it four Premier League wins out of four this season. Photograph: David Blunsden/Action Plus/Shutterstock Updated at 09.14 EDT

Championship: Sam Bell fires home at the Liberty Stadium, where Bristol City have come from behind against Swansea City to lead by the odd goal of three.

GOAL! Sheffield United 2-2 Everton (Danjuma 55) Premier League: Arnaut Danjuma stretches to get on the end of a Nathan Patterson cross from the right and make it all square in an excellent game at Bramall Lane.

Championship: Sunderland are running amok against Southampton at the Stadium of Light, where Bradley Dack has put Tony Mowbray’s side 4-0 up with his first goal for the club early in the second half. Elsewhere in the Championship, Mark Sykles has restored parity for Bristol City in their game against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, where it’s all square at one goal apiece. In today’s other early kick-off, Birtmingham City have just equalised against Millwall at St Andrew’s, where it’s also 1-1. Updated at 08.46 EDT

Sheffield United v Everton: The Blades came from behind to lead Everton 2-1 at half-time in a game that didn’t promise a great deal on paper but has been very exciting on the grass at Bramall Lane. The second half has just started and you can follow the action with Rob Smyth …

Today’s Championship fixtures Birmingham City 0-1 Millwall (L)

Sunderland 3-0 Southampton (L)

Swansea City 1-0 Bristol City (L)

Coventry City v Watford

Ipswich Town v Cardiff City

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers

Plymouth Argyle v Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United v Norwich City

Stoke City v Preston

West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

View the Championship table Kyle Walker-Peters (left) and Pierre Ekwah, who scored two of Sunderland’s three first-half goals at the Stadium of Light, battle for the ball. Photograph: Will Matthews/PA

Today’s Premier League fixtures Abdoulaye Doucoure (left) celebrates with Arnaut Danjuma after scoring Everton’s first goal of the Premier League season at Bramall Lane. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA