64 min For all Chelsea’s possession, Keating hasn’t had a difficult save to make in the second half. There’s still a long way to go, but City are doing okay.

63 min As I type that, Hemp does well to block Lawrence’s cross, which loops into the hands of Keating. She’s not moving freely though.

62 min Hemp is back on the field and seems okay to carry on.

61 min Hemp walks slowly to the sideline, feeling her right shoulder. She wants to continue.

60 min: Double substitution for Chelsea Melanie Leupolz and Fran Kirby come on for Erin Cuthbert and Jessie Fleming. Fran Kirby comes on for Chelsea Photograph: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock Updated at 08.54 EDT

59 min Hemp is still receiving treatment. The problem was the fall rather than the challenge, and it looks like she has injured her right shoulder.

57 min Lawrence is a bit lucky not to be booked for a late tackle on Hemp. “Cheat, cheat, cheat,” chant some of the home fans.

56 min City’s 5-3-1 formation gives them a degree of security but they are struggling to get out.

54 min “There should be a set limit, like 25 seconds in tennis, before a yellow card, so the players know where they stand,” suggests Peter Gartner. I like that idea in theory but it would soon get complicated. With football, it always does. Updated at 08.45 EDT

53 min Reiten’s deep cross is headed back across goal by Kerr and confidently claimed by the flying Keating. For a teenage goalkeeper she looks very composed.

52 min Plenty of pressure from Chelsea now. Cuthbert collects a clearance on the edge of the area, cuts across Angeldahl and lashes a shot over the bar. Good effort.

49 min James, who is playing in a central position now, has too much time to receive Reiten’s square pass, move into the area and ping a shot that is crucially blocked by Kennedy. That looked like it was going in the far corner. Updated at 08.40 EDT

48 min “The second yellow was one I think the ref had to give with the new rules,” writes Carol McCluskey. “There was a corner that Greenwood and Kelly were over earlier and I think I heard the ref shouting at Greenwood to hurry up. With the clampdown on time wasting, why was the Chelsea team allowed to go over and get instructions from Hayes after the sending off? Surely Man City could have just started to play? Although a number of their players did seem to lose their heads.” That’s a good point. It wasn’t clear on TV whether City were looking to restart the game.

47 min Chloe Kelly, playing up front on her own now, runs onto a good pass form Hemp, cuts inside Carter and cracks a low drive from the edge of the area. Musovic crouches to make a comfortable save.

46 min Peep peep! City begin the second half. It looks like they’ve gone to a back three with Aleixandri and Lauren Hemp as wing-backs.

Both teams have made half-time substitutions Man City Kerstin Casparij for Mary Fowler. Chelsea Sam Kerr and Jelena Cankovic for Mia Fishel and Sophie Ingle.

I’ve checked the red card again. Alex Greenwood had wasted, if that’s the right word, 23 seconds when the referee sent her off. You be the judge. Updated at 08.23 EDT

Now Jill Roord has been booked for dissent at the half-time whistle. This is dramatic, controversial and very funny. Jill Roord remonstrates with referee Emily Heaslip and earns a yellow card for her trouble. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters Updated at 08.32 EDT

Half time: Man City 1-0 Chelsea Peep peep! The half-time whistle elicits loud boos at the Joie Stadium, which might need to be temporarily renamed. City are ahead through Chloe Kelly’s deflected shot, but they are down to 10 after Alex Greenwood received a second yellow card for timewasting. Three players were also booked for dissent, so we could have more red cards in the second half. Updated at 08.23 EDT

45+3 min Reiten’s inviting low cross is met by the stretching Fishel at the near post, but she can’t connect properly under pressure from Kennedy and the ball dribbles across goal and wide.

45+1 min Three minutes of added time.

45 min City’s 10 women look comfortable as half-time approaches. It could be a long second half though. Apparently Chloe Kelly was also booked for dissent when Greenwood was sent off.

43 min As always, the problem with these new directives is consistency. I suspect Greenwood was faffing rather than timewasting, but she did stand over the ball for a long time. Most people think it was a ridiculous decision, but given the new advice for referees, I’m not sure she had that much choice. Whether the directive is a good idea is another matter. Updated at 08.18 EDT

40 min City have moved Morgan to centre-back and Angeldahl to right-back, at least until half-time.

39 min Greenwood was on the ball for over 20 seconds, so given the new directives I think that’s a fair enough decision. It’s fair to City most of the people at the Joie Stadium don’t agree. Updated at 08.13 EDT

Greenwood sent off for timewasting! 38 min Oh my word, it’s all kicking off here. Aleixandri has been booked for dissent as well. The City captain Alex Greenwood, who was booked earlier for a fairly innocuous foul, took her time over a free-kick and was given a second yellow card by Emily Heaslip. It’s a very brave decision; whether it’s the right one, who knows. Alex Greenwood goes down the tunnel after being sent off for time wasting. That’s a cat amongst the pigeons! Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images Updated at 08.17 EDT

38 min Lauren James has been very quiet. I’m not sure she’s at her best when she starts out wide, particularly on the right.

35 min Charles is booked for a poor tackle on Kelly.

34 min Fowler wins a corner at the other end. It’s taken short to Kelly, whose cross is headed well wide from 15 yards by Aleixandri.

31 min Reiten’s near-post corner is met by Charles, whose header is blocked by Fowler. It wouldn’t have counted as Carter had been penalised for fouling Greenwood.

30 min Reiten wins another corner for Chelsea, who have belatedly woken up. The corner comes to nothing, but Cuthbert soon wins another with a shot from the edge of the area that deflects behind.

27 min Actually, replays show that Keating’s footwork across her line was excellent, which is why Ingle’s headear ended up going straight at her feet.

25 min: Chance for Chelsea! Cuthbert corner is only half cleared. James has a long-range shot blocked, then Charles stands up a lovely cross towards Ingle. She stoops to plant a downward header that is desperately saved by Keating. It’s a good save, though the placement of Ingle’s header might have been better.

25 min That’s better from Chelsea. Fleming plays a give-and-go with Reiten and drives a low cross towards Fishel at the near post. Greenwood gets across to knock the ball behind for a corner, a vital intervention.

21 min Chelsea have been surprisingly ponderous, both with and without the ball. They’ll wake up at some stage, so City ideally need to strike again while they’re on top. Chelsea have been at the races, thus far. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images Updated at 08.11 EDT

17 min Greenwood is booked for a late tackle on Fleming.

15 min It’s all City at the moment. Angeldahl’s cross isn’t cleared properly by Carter, but Fowler can’t find an angle for the shot.

14 min Fishel wins Chelsea’s first corner. Cuthbert takes, Keating punches away.

12 min Greenwood’s free-kick is straight at Musovic.

11 min James blunders into Aleixandri just outside the area and is booked. This is a chance for City… Updated at 07.43 EDT

10 min Chelsea haven’t got going yet, and City look much more dynamic in transition.

8 min Ah, replays show that Kelly’s shot took a deflection off the stretching Jess Carter, which is why it started to wobble before it got to Musovic. It certainly wasn’t a howler from Musovic, but for such a good keeper Musovic does get beaten above her head a fair bit. Updated at 08.27 EDT

Fowler cut inside from the right and gave the ball to Kelly, 25 yards out. She moved away from Cuthbert, realised nobody else was coming to challenge and decided to have a pop. She caught it beautifully – when doesn’t she – and it flew over the leaping Musovic.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Kelly 7) Chloe Kelly puts City ahead with a belter! Chloe Kelly scores for Manchester City! Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters Updated at 07.48 EDT

6 min City have a terrific record at home; their last defeat was a 4-0 thumping by Chelsea in November 2021. Chelsea were well beaten here in the league in March. Updated at 07.38 EDT

4 min The corner is cleared but City put it back in the box at their earliest convenience. After a bit of head tennis, Hemp backpedals to slice a volley that is pushed away by Musovic, diving to her right. That was a slightly tougher save. Updated at 07.36 EDT

3 min An early half chance for City. Hemp pulls left to put in a cross that is headed away by Bright to the edge of the area. Roord collects and hits a deflected shot that is pushed away by Musovic and booted behind by Bright.

1 min Chelsea have started with Lauren James on the right. It looks like Jessie Fleming is playing as the No10 in a 4-2-3-1. City are 4-3-3, as per

1 min Peep peep! Chelsea kick off from left to right as we watch.

There’s a minute’s silence before the game in memory of City legend Franny Lee, who died this week aged 79. Updated at 07.31 EDT

The players walk on to the field on a lovely autumn day in Manchester. There’s a sell-out crowd of around 7,000 at the Joie Stadium. Updated at 07.28 EDT

As does the Man City manager Gareth Taylor It’s great that we’ve got a really good squad – everyone is fully fit apart from Demi [Stokes]. The supporters play a big part in [City’s outstanding home record]. They really get behind us in the good moments and the bad, which allows us to be the best version of ourselves.

Emma Hayes speaks to the BBC The players who are starting know what their roles are. This is a tough place to come, it’ll be a packed crowd, so we’ll have to use our experience, particularly in the first part of the game. We’ve got players who can come from the bench and make a difference.

It’s a landmark day for two Chelsea midfielders. Erin Cuthbert makes her 200th appearance for the club and Jessie Fleming her 100th.

Another plug for Louise Taylor’s preview

City make two changes from the win at West Ham. Esme Morgan replaces the suspended Leila Ouahabi in defence, and Filippa Angeldahl is preferred to Deyna Castellanos in midfield. Bunny Shaw is indeed on the bench. As is Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, which means the impressive Mia Fishel keeps her place up front. Emma Hayes makes three changes from the Spurs game a week ago. Ashley Lawrence, signed from PSG in the summer, Erin Cuthbert and Jessie Fleming come in for Maren Mjedle, Sjoeke Nusken and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Manchester City (possible 4-3-3) Keating; Morgan, Kennedy, Greenwood, Aleixandri; Angeldahl, Hasegawa, Roord; Fowler, Hemp, Kelly.

Substitutes: MacIver, Houghton, Coombs, Castellanos, Park, Casparij, Shaw, Mace, Blakstad Chelsea (possible 4-2-3-1) Musovic; Lawrence, Carter, Bright, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; James, Fleming, Reiten; Fishel.

Substitutes: Berger, Nusken, Leupolz, Perisset, Kirby, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Canvkovic, Kerr. Referee Emily Heaslip. Updated at 07.47 EDT