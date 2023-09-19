Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Reaction: AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle

79 min: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Borussia Dortmund The English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has just hit the outside of the post for Dortmund with a good effort from the edge of the area. I suppose this result is good for Newcastle. Let PSG run away with it and squabble with the others for second (and indeed third) place.

77 min: Man City 3-1 Red Star Erling Haaland heads another chance over the bar and stomps off with the face of a bairn who’s been told he can’t have a quarter of flying saucers. The psychology of obsessive goalscorers is fascinating. Updated at 16.39 EDT

GOAL! Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic (Jahanbakhsh 76) The substiteu Ali Jahanbakhsh riffs on Celtic’s pain in Rotterdam, smashing the ball into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Feyenoord 1-0 Celtic I thought Lagerbielke was sent off for a professional foul but apparently it was a second yellow. A little consolation on a difficult night.

75 min: Man City 3-1 Red Star City have had 81 per cent possession and 33 attempts at goal. And Erling Haaland still hasn’t scored.

GOAL! Man City 3-1 Red Star (Rodri 72) All over at the Etihad. Rodri continues his burst of Champions League goalscoring in 2023, shaping a classy shot into the far corner from 15 yards. What a mighty player he has become, a modern giant. Rodri adds a third past the flailing Galzer. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 16.37 EDT

Disallowed goal! Feyenoord 1-0 Celtic Lutsharel Geertruida thinks he’s put Feyenoord 2-0 up with a neat chip, but VAR shows he was slightly offside.

Man City 2-1 Red Star “Well,” says Rob Hisnay, “another Glazer own goal in Manchester.” Looks like Uefa have spoiled a very good line by giving the goal to Alvarez.

Red card! Feyenoord 1-0 Celtic Celtic are down to nine men! The substitute Odin Thiago Holm has been given a straight red for a dangerous follow-through on Mats Wieffer. You can argue it both ways – 25 years ago it wouldn’t have been a free-kick – but it won’t be overturned.

Man City had better bloody stay in the Champions League,” says Ian Copestake. “Liverpool thought it was safe from them in the Europa.”

GOAL! Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp (Joao Felix 66) Raphinha’s beautiful inswinging cross is headed in from close range by Joao Felix, his second goal of a very comfortable night.

PENALTY MISS! Feyenoord 1-0 Celtic The penalty is upheled – but Joe Hart guesses right and saves from Igor Paixao!

Feyenoord 1-0 Celtic It’s becoming a bad night for Celtic, who have just conceded a penalty and had Gustaf Lagerbielke sent off for a professional foul on Igor Paixao. It’s being checked by VAR though. Updated at 16.25 EDT

64 min: Man City 2-1 Red Star That may yet go down as Alvarez’s goal, as the curl might have taken the ball inside the far post. Either way, it was a bad mistake from poor Glazer.

GOAL! Man City 2-1 Red Star (Glazer og 60) Omri Glazer, who played so well at the Etihad for 59 minutes and a bit, has just punched one into his own net. Alvarez took a free-kick on the left edge of the area, curling it towards the far corner. The ball seemed to be going wide until Glazer mistimed a punch and diverted it into his own net. It was a decent ball from Alvarez, which curled and dipped, but that’s a howler from the keeper. Omri Glazer makes a mess of Alvarez’ free kick. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images Updated at 16.24 EDT

GOAL! PSG 2-0 Dortmund (Hakimi 58) Achraf Hakimi scores a delicious goal against his old club. Vitinha played a one-two-three with Hakimi, who sat Mats Hummels down and flicked the ball nonchalantly past Gregor Kobel.

Man City 1-1 Red Star The in-form Kyle Walker has had a goal disallowed for a very tight offside. Actually, the offside technology suggests it wasn’t as tight as it looked to the naked eye. Updated at 16.16 EDT

GOAL! Barcelona 4-0 Antwerp (Gavi 54) After an impromptu game of pinball in the Antwerp area, Gavi marches into the area and rams the ball high into the net with his left foot.

GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Dortmund (Mbappe 48 pen) And an unsaveably precise penalty from Kylian Mbappe has put PSG in front. The penalty was awarded when Mbappe’s mishit shot hit the arm of Niklas Sule, who knew the square root of bugger all about it. Kylian Mbappe wallops in a penalty. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA Updated at 16.21 EDT

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Red Star (Alvarez 47) Red Star are going to regret scoring, aren’t they? Julian Alvarez has equalised already at the Etihad, running onto a pass from Erling Haaland before rounding the keeper to score. Julian Alvarez skips round the imprressive Red Star ‘keeper to level the scores. Photograph: Jan Kruger/UEFA/Getty Images Updated at 16.15 EDT

“Re: the Harlem Globetrotters,” begins Matt Burtz. “As usual, The Simpsons has everyone covered.”

Barcelona 3-0 Antwerp “Perhaps,” says Harriet Osborn, “Antwerp wish they had their first-choice left-back after that first-half mauling by Barca?”

Half time Pep Guardiola walks down the tunnel looking confused and slightly affronted. City have been the victims of one of the great European stings. They’ll still win 12-1, but let’s enjoy this moment of romance while we can. Group E Group F Group G Group H

GOAL! Feyenoord 1-0 Celtic (Stengs 45+2) A goal for Feyenoord on the storke of half time. Calvin Stengs’ free-kick bounces up a little awkwardly, and the diving Joe Hart can only push it into the net. He probably should have done better. Calvin Stengs enjoys the moment. Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.59 EDT

The goal was disallowed for offside on the field, but VAR showed Bukari was being played onside by Ruben Dias. He ran onto a lovely first-time through ball from Mirko Ivanic and swept the ball emphatically over Ederson’s left bicep. City have had 22 shots; that was Red Star’s first. Updated at 15.57 EDT

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Red Star (Bukari 45+1) Arf. After the most one-sided half imaginable, Osman Bukari has put Red Star ahead at the Etihad! Bukari bursts through to give Red Sar the lead! Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images Updated at 15.55 EDT

44 min: Man City 0-0 Red Star City have brought on Jeremy Doku for Bernardo Silva, who doesn’t look thrilled with life. He must be injured, right? The expression on his coupon suggests that might not be the case.

40 min: Man City 19-0 Red Star That’s shots at goal in the first 40 minutes. Make that 21-0: Foden has just missed a great chance, heading too close to Glazer, and the follow-up shot was blocked. Just to the right a bit Phil… Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters Updated at 15.47 EDT

PSG 0-0 Dortmund There’s a VAR check for a PSG penalty. The ball hit the outstretched arm of Niclas Sule, but it deflected off his chest first so this shouldn’t be given. Yep, no penalty.

PSG 0-0 Dortmund PSG work a nice short corner on the left, leading to a shot from Ousmane Dembele that is turned round the near post by Gregor Kobel. I think it was going wide anyway.

PSG 0-0 Dortmund PSG have had loads of the ball, around 80 per cent, but last time I checked the only shot on target was for Dortmund.

Feyenoord 0-0 Celtic That Feyenoord penalty appeal a few minutes ago looked quite good to me, though I was seeing it through Premier League eyes when everything is a penalty, and you can have a red card as well if you want. At the other end, Daizen Maeda has just brought a decent save from Timon Wellenreuther.

“The atmosphere at Parc des Princes is incredible,” writes Kári Tulinius. “The PSG fans are generally really loud, and they’ve brought their A game to the match. Also, it sounds like the Dortmund contingent is giving it their all. It’s really driving the teams forward.”

34 min: Man City 0-0 Red Star Now Erling Haaland has screwed a shot wide from 10 yards. Has Pep Guardiola taken City as far as he can? Updated at 15.36 EDT

“Not going to mansplain to Charles Antaki (who writes great emails) at all,” says Joe Pearson, “but the Globetrotters always played the Washington Generals.”

31 min: Man City 0-0 Red Star City have had almost 80 per cent possession and 11 shots to none, but just look at that scoreline! Omri Glazer made a really good save from Nathan Ake a couple of minutes ago. Updated at 15.35 EDT

GOAL! Lazio 0-1 Atletico Madrid (Barrios 29) A goal of rare beauty from Atletico. No, of course not. Pablo Barrios’s long-range shot took a huge deflection off Daichi Kamada (I think) and wrongfooted Ivan Provedel. It might go down as an own goal. Updated at 15.34 EDT

Feyenoord 0-0 Celtic There was a VAR check for a Feyenoord penalty a couple of minutes ago when the ball hit the arm of a Celtic defender right on the edge of the area. It wasn’t given, and I don’t have time to dwell on it because people keep scoring bloody goals.

GOAL! Shakhtar 1-3 FC Porto (Taremi 29) Galeno has scored two and now he’s made one. He scurried down the left and curled a precise low cross towards Mehdi Taremi, who opened his body to sidefoot a half-volley into the far corner. That’s a masterful finish.

“It is very weird,” writes Kurt Perleberg, “that Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years.” I’d forgotten about that. The last season without either of them taking part, including the qualifying rounds, was 2001-02.

25 min: Man City 0-0 Red Star City continue to laugh in the face of xG, or is it the other way round? Erling Haaland has just hit the crossbar with a close-range header from Phil Foden’s inviting cross. Haaland rises and thunks a header against the woodwork. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Updated at 15.36 EDT

GOAL! Barcelona 3-0 Antwerp (Bataille og 22) Mes que un mismatch. Raphinha’s cross from the left takes an absurd deflection off Jelle Bataille and beats Jean Butez at the near post.

Barcelona 2-0 Antwerp There was a check for offside but the goal stands. That’s Lewandowski’s 100th goal in European competition; only two people have more. Don’t insult me.

GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Antwerp (Lewandowski 19) Another very smooth team goal. De Jong released Joao Felix, who looked fractionally offside but was allowed to continue. He looked up and floated a deep cross to Lewandowski, who sidefooted a volley past your man from close range. Robert Lewandowski pops in his landmark goal. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images Updated at 15.30 EDT