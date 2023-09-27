Holders Manchester United cruised into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace in their all-Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.
First-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro set United on their way to a place in the last 16, with the Brazilian providing the cross for Anthony Martial’s clinical first-time effort 10 minutes after the restart.
Having faced various forms of chaos in the past few weeks, this was the kind of straightforward night United manager Erik ten Hag must have longed for as his side completed the biggest win of a season in which they have struggled so far.
With Mason Mount back in the starting XI and fellow summer signing Sofyan Amrabat making his first start – albeit at left-back – Ten Hag was at least able to integrate to an extent some key pieces of his United puzzle.
Plenty of instances of controlled possession, which many supporters have been disappointed Ten Hag has failed to implement so far, were on display too.
Evidently, the gameplan was to create an overload on the United right with lofted cross-field passes from the left, which both Amrabat and Mount were able to execute.
Morocco international Amrabat in particular caught the eye as an inverted left-back. The on-loan Fiorentina man’s early shot was poor, but he was excellent aside from that and demonstrated an excellent passing range, plenty of energy and an ability to spot danger when it arose.
Fellow full-back Diogo Dalot created the opener when he burst onto Facundo Pellistri’s pass and pulled a low cross back for Garnacho to finish, before Mount’s superb corner picked out Casemiro six minutes later to double the hosts’ lead and effectively end the contest.
Martial’s strike from an acute angle was his first goal of the season and came in his first appearance at Old Trafford since Ten Hag was booed for bringing him on in place of Rasmus Hojlund against Brighton.
Having been a spectator for most of the night, goalkeeper Andre Onana was called upon to make two excellent late saves, denying two close-range efforts from Palace striker Jean-Phillippe Mateta on both occasions.
To cap a disappointing night for the Eagles, who return here in the Premier League on Saturday, goalkeeper Dean Henderson only lasted 19 minutes on his debut against his former club as he was forced off with muscular pain after making a routine clearance.
United ‘spirit was always good’
Ten Hag was satisfied with his team’s performance and believes they are continuing to make progress following their win at Burnley on Saturday.
That victory came after a run of three straight defeats – and four in five games – either side of the international break.
“It was a good night, we played quite well and dominated the game,” he said.
“If you don’t win, of course there is frustration and disappointment and the mood is then dropping. But the spirit was always good, the togetherness was there and is there – you could see that today.
“We made a step forward at Burnley with how we defended, the togetherness and today on the ball we made another step.
“There’s still a lot to come but we’re moving forward.”
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Onana
- 20Dalot
- 19VaraneSubstituted forEvansat 61′minutes
- 5Maguire
- 4S AmrabatSubstituted forGoreat 61′minutes
- 18Casemiro
- 7MountSubstituted forLindelöfat 45′minutes
- 28Pellistri
- 46MejbriBooked at 29minsSubstituted forvan de Beekat 71′minutes
- 17Garnacho
- 9MartialSubstituted forHøjlundat 75′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bayindir
- 2Lindelöf
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10Rashford
- 11Højlund
- 22Heaton
- 34van de Beek
- 35Evans
- 44Gore
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30HendersonSubstituted forJohnstoneat 19′minutes
- 17Clyne
- 4HoldingBooked at 26mins
- 26Richards
- 3Mitchell
- 28DoucouréSubstituted forHughesat 60′minutes
- 44RiedewaldSubstituted forOzohat 80′minutes
- 49Rak-SakyiSubstituted forGuéhiat 45′minutes
- 15SchluppSubstituted forEzeat 60′minutes
- 9J Ayew
- 14Mateta
Substitutes
- 1Johnstone
- 2Ward
- 6Guéhi
- 10Eze
- 16Andersen
- 19Hughes
- 23Ebiowei
- 52Ozoh
- 53Ola-Adebomi
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Live Text
Match ends, Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 0.
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 0.
Attempt blocked. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf.
Attempt blocked. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Rob Holding.
Foul by Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United).
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
André Onana (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.