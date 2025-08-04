Manchester United drew Everton 2-2 on Sunday (August 3, 2025) to clinch the Premier League Summer Series title thanks to one goal each from Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. Everton’s James Tarkowski brought down Amad Diallo in the penalty area, and Fernandes blasted in the shot from the spot to lift Man United ahead 1-0 in the 19th minute.

With a few minutes to go for half-time, French-born Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye equalized for the Toffees in the 40th minute, tapping in off a pass from Senegal’s Idrissa Gana Gueye. The two teams went into half-time with one goal each in the bag, setting up the second half nicely with nothing to separate them.

In the second half, Mason Mount, who entered the field barely 10 minutes earlier, took a pass from Fernandes and curled in a shot past Jordan Pickford in the 69th minute to put Manchester United back in front.

But Everton came from behind and equalized again in the 75th minute when a ball directed back by Diallo deflected off Manchester United’s Ayden Heaven and into the back of the Man United net for an own goal.

The Red Devils earned a final point in Atlanta to top the table with seven in the preseason friendly tournament, having previously beaten West Ham 2-1 and Bournemouth 4-1 in the round-robin US tour.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Fernandes said, “It’s improving. I think the club is doing the best that they can.” “We needed more competition for the players that were here. We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a little bit more, to have more to do to get into the first 11. I think that’s what the club is trying to do, the manager, and hopefully we can get one or two more players to help with that,” he added.Manchester United finished last season 15th in the Premier League, their worst showing since relegation in 1973-74, managing only 11 wins and nine draws from 38 matches.

Diouf sparks West Ham



West Ham United defeated Bournemouth 2-0, giving the London side two wins from three matches in the Premier League Summer Series. Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen scored to lift their side.

Spot-on setup passes by Senegalese left back El Hadji Malick Diouf, signed only on July 15, led to both West Ham goals. “Both goals are down to him, the quality that he’s got; you can see that,” Bowen said of Diouf. “He has only been here a few weeks, but you would think he has been here for years.

“He’s humble. He’s a brilliant guy for the group, and he’s obviously a brilliant footballer as well. We’re very excited to see what he can continue to do here.”

Diouf’s centering ball found England’s Bowen in the box, but he was forced to slide a pass left to German teammate Fullkrug, who fired in a shot from point-blank range in the 24th minute. Bowen found the net in the 67th minute off a Diouf pass.

Bournemouth had plenty of chances in the first 15 minutes, but the Cherries found the woodwork to squander early opportunities. “What I liked was the character of the group. We didn’t have the best start we wanted, but we stuck in there,” Bowen said.

