Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and head coach Ruben Amorim visited Anfield on Monday to pay tribute to compatriots Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva.

United’s Portugese contingent laid a wreath among the tributes outside Anfield. Fernandes and Dalot shared a changing room with Jota and were all part of the squad that won the Nations League in June.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva passed away in a car crash near Zamora, Spain on July 3.

“Rest in peace Diogo and André,” the message on the flowers read.

“With deepest condolences from everyone at Manchester United.”

Liverpool have since retired the No. 20 shirt across all levels of the men and women’s sides in honour of Jota. The side returned to first-team action for the first time since Jota’s death against Preston North End on Saturday in a game dominated by tributes.