Ruben Amorim has admitted it’s not the right time to throw Manchester United’s young players into Premier League action, but has said he may be forced to take risks as he prioritises the Europa League.

United face Wolves at Old Trafford on Sunday, just three days after their stunning comeback against Lyon.

Amorim has hinted he will be forced to make changes after the gruelling 120 minutes against the French side.

United are only playing for pride in the Premier League, but remain in the hunt to win the Europa League — and qualify for next season’s Champions League — after setting up a semifinal against Athletic Club next month.

“It’s not the best moment or the best season to put some kids to play because again they need a strong base to really show what they can do, but in this moment we need to do it,” Amorim said.

“Sometimes you have surprises. Ayden [Heaven] just played — and I can be honest — because we had a lot of injuries in that moment, but today I think of Ayden as my player.

“[Harry] Amass did really well [against Lyon] so we don’t know. Chido [Obi], when he played he played quite well. It’s a difficult moment, it’s not the right moment for the kids to play, but if we have to do it we will do it.”

As well as Heaven, Amass and Chido, Amorim also named youngsters Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki and Jack Moorhouse on the bench against Lyon.

The United boss will also hope to have Noussair Mazraoui and Victor Lindelöf available to face Wolves after both were forced to leave Old Trafford at half-time during the Lyon game because of unrelated family issues.

“[Lindelof] has personal issues like Nous so we had to let him go but everything is OK now,” said Amorim.

“I know that football is really important but there are things that are more important and then they will be ready to face the next game.

“Both [left] during the game and sometimes you don’t control these things. Everything happened this season, but everything is OK now.”