MANCHESTER United star Antony was pictured back in training for the first time since domestic abuse allegations.

The Brazil winger, 23, has not played for the Red Devils since their 3-1 loss at Arsenal on September 3.

2 Antony in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground Credit: Getty

2 He could be back in contention for Erik ten Hag’s under-fire side Credit: Getty

But he could make a comeback against Galatasaray tomorrow in the Champions League.

Antony, 23, was back in England last week and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police.

Antony denies the allegations made against him in both the UK and his homeland.

The wideman was pictured at Carrington yesterday and could be back in contention for Erik ten Hag’s under-fire side against the Turkish outfit at Old Trafford.

It comes after Saturday’s home 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace – their fifth defeat of the season from nine games in all competitions.