





Manchester United have welcomed three major signings so far during the summer transfer window.Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have all arrived through the door at Old Trafford, boxing off three major priorities for Erik ten Hag heading into the new Premier League season. More signings could join them – but will be dependent on departures first.Former captain Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club and United would want to find a replacement for him should he leave. One of the names being linked is that of Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard.Reports have suggested, though, that United could face a battle for the Frenchman's signature, with other clubs ready to come in with an offer of their own. Everton's Amadou Onana could also be a late target for United, with Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek being linked with the exit door.Sofyan Amrabat is also thought to be a United target should any of their other current midfielders leave and further exits are also possible with Dean Henderson hoping to move to Nottingham Forest.




