36 min: Arsenal always looking for Blackstenius but Codina’s pass is too heavy this time.

34 min: The United crowd is getting on the back of D’Angelo whenever the ball goes back to her. Sounds like Holts’ Bitter shandies have been flowing in the Sports Village.

33 min: Blackstenius again the target for a pass through the middle but Earps comes across and then United go on the attack. Two calls for a foul, first when Jen Beattie pulls back Geyse but then another is awarded for a similar infringement. Loud boos ensue when Geyse is soon enough penalised for her own foul.

31 min: Arsenal might wonder why the defenders did not cover the keeper but still, time to push for another goal…Blackstenius is found offside.

28 min: Poor Sabrina D’Angelo looks aghast at her mistake, and on the bench, Zinsberger, who she replaced, has a look of disdain.

Goal! Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal (Galton, 27) Oh no, D’Angelo. Gabby George hoofs long and the goalkeeper, one of those six changes, swings, misses and falls on her backside. Galton taps in calmly, if from a distance. Jonas Eidevall’s face is a picture. That was a very avoidable goal.

24 min: Geyse is so lively herself, and given chase by Kim Little wafts the ball out of play. Marc Skinner attempts some running repairs to his team once Arsenal’s Jen Beattie goes down, and the same goes for Jonas Eidevall.

22 min: Little on the burst….no, offside. United’s trap is there to be triggered, so to speak.

21 min: Blackstenius is so dangerous, always chasing and hunting. She almost steals in but Le Tissier comes across to clear the danger. So far it’s Blackstenius whose class divides what is an even contest. Arsenal are pressing well as their manager prescribes.

19 min: United’s response has been decent enough, with Toone, their mosr dangerous player, coming into the game far more.

15 min: United stepped out and paid the price, and Marc Skinner is running through his tactics with his assistants.

Goal! Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal (Blackstenius, 14) All her own work once Russo and Catley had sent the Swedish striker away. She cuts in, checks and scores. Jonas really enjoyed that one on the sidelines.

12 min: An unfortunate slip means Arsenal concede a corner, Geyse pushing up, and D’Angelo unable to keep it in. United win another as Toone pings in her effort.

11 min: This is a tight affair. United’s defence is organised, Arsenal pushing hard but not yet finding the final pass.

8 min: United are looking to the long ball to pick off the Arsenal press, with the likes of Katie Zelem good passers of the ball. Up the other end, there’s an echoey boo as Russo gets on the ball. She’s been quiet so far.

6 min: Two Spaniards in United’s Garcia and Arsenal’s get in a tangle but it’s all smiles once the ball goes dead.

5 min: Early Arsenal chance, Maritz pumping the ball into the middle but their forwards miss their cue. The first United chance follows quickly, Toone sending Garcia away, only for the cross to nestle in D’Angelo’s hands.

3 min: Quite a long time taken over an Arsenal throw, which may be a result of the unfamiliarity of their team. Same back three as last week, so some continuity.

1 min: And away we go. United begin calmly amid the raucous scenes, Arsenal looking to press high.

Pretty rowdy at Leigh Sports Village, the home fans fancy another win over Arsenal.

Charles Antaki gets in contact on Arsenal. He’s worried: “I think Arsenal fans know that lose this one, and the terrible start to the season (out of the Champions League before it properly starts; loss at home in the WSL in the first game) continues, and the clouds not only gather, but clump together, take a deep breath, and rain all over pretty well the entire season’s parade. No wonder Eidevall has made six changes. But the worry is that apart from Kim Little, there’s no top-level, consistent quality in the side, and the Miedema/Williamson/Mead cavalry is still somewhere over a far distant hill…”

The big news is that Jonas Eidevall has made six changes from last week, that’s a lot and in the prelims he’s said that “no place is guaranteed”. The big absence is Katie McCabe. Marc Skinner, meanwhile, has made no changes from last week while Sabrina D’Angelo, Noelle Maritz, Victoria Pelova, Laia Codina, Amanda Ilestedt and Stina Blackstenius are IN. And Maneula Zinsberger, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Close Lacasse, Katie McCabe, Frida Maanum and Caitlin Foord are OUT. That includes a change of goalie – D’Angelo for Zinsberger. These teams met twice last season, and Manchester United won both matches, Russo scoring the winner in their home match.

Here’s the teams Russo starts against her old team…. 🚨 Presenting our first home #WSL line-up of 2023/24! 🔴 Let’s go, Reds! 💪#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 6, 2023 Manchester United: Earps, Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, George, Ladd, Zelem, Garcia, Toone, Galton, Geyse. Subs: Rabjohn, Malard, Riviere, Evans, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Parris, Williams Tullis-Joyce. Arsenal: D’Angelo, Ilestedt, Beattie, Codina, Maritz, Pelova, Little, Walti, Catley, Blackstenius, Russo. Subs: Zinsberger, Wubben-Moy, Maanum, McCabe, Hurtig, Foord, Kuhl, Lacasse, Cooney-Cross. Updated at 14.08 EDT

Niall McVeigh wrote an exhaustive preview of this match, and the future of Arsenal’s manager. While the visitors will turn out in a new, Stella McCartney-designed bespoke away shirt for Friday’s match, United have their own visual cue to represent their off-field progress. A mural of Mary Earps, created by the club with Sky Sports and daubed with the words “Welcome to Manchester”, sends a defiant message after the England keeper stayed at United this summer, amid persistent interest from Arsenal.