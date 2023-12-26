Struggling ten Hag says players ‘are good enough’ despite Man United’s issues
Manchester United continue to endure their latest crisis under Erik ten Hag after a humbling at West Ham, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreeing a deal to purchase 25 percent of the club.
Ten Hag is therefore desperate for points to ease the pressure, while injuries continue to further heighten the difficulty of the task with Aston Villa visiting Old Trafford this evening.
Unai Emery’s side have been surprise title contenders so far this season, but must bounce back after a frustrating draw at home to Sheffield United, making this an intriguing contest with both sides likely to push for victory.
Follow all the updates from the Premier League’s festive schedule, plus team news and all live action from Old Trafford below – plus check out the latest odds and tips for the festive football here.
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
45+2’ The flag did go up there, but Garnacho did not know that at the time he took the shot on only to again fire the ball wide. United have struggled to hit the target in this half.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:47
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
45’ There will be four additional minutes of the first half at Old Trafford.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:45
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
44’ Rashford was picked out by a well-hit pass from Fernandes, but he was lacking support and had to take it on, shifted to his left, but did not get hold of it and skewed the ball wide.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:44
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
42’ Garnacho tries to play in Rashford, but the ball is slightly late and goes behind for a goal kick, he might have been offside there though for the second time in the last few minutes.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:42
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
41’ United are looking like the team on the front foot, but there was a moment of caution when Villa almost won the ball back with a high press, inside the home side’s half, but they were able to hold onto the ball.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:41
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
39’ It might be Rashford’s first start for six matches, but he is showing a lot of intent, including a good touch to control the ball and start another attack.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:39
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
35’ The hosts are trying to find a way back into the game, but two quick goals are going to be a tough ask to come back from especially against a high flying Villa.
Rashford has another chance! Again he strikes it cleanly, but for the second time, the goalkeeper is equal to it.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:35
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
32’ Another chance for United! Garnacho tried to pick out Hojland in the middle of the box, but the pass was just behind him.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:33
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
31’ Rashford has a chance! United might just have sprung into life, he takes a touch and a shot but Martinez is able to dive down and make the save.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:32
Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa
29’ The mood has noticeably changed around Old Trafford in the last couple of minutes, the boos rang out after the second goal and all you can hear are the Aston Villa fans.
Sonia Twigg26 December 2023 20:29