90+3 min: Garnacho goes down injured, suffering from cramp. Emi Martinez helps him with his stretches.

90 min: The referee’s assistant raises the board, signalling nine minutes of added time.

88 min: I wouldn’t have given Manchester United a snowball’s chance in hell of getting back into this game, so they deserve immense credit for turning things around in this second half. They make a substitution, with Rasmus Hojlund making way for Willy Kambwala. It’s time to shut up shop.

86 min: Villa double-substitution: Tim Iroegbunam and Jhon Duran come on for John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker.

84 min: That was a lovely finish from Hojlund, who had played over 1,000 minutes of Premier League football without troubling the scoreboard operators. His effort was curled and went in off the post, prompting wild celebrations from the player himself and the occupants of the Stretford End who had the best view of his goal.

80 min: Manchester United double-substitution: Antony and Scott McTominay replace Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo.

78 min: Villa enjoy a rare period of sustained possession in this second half, earning themselves some momentary respite from the United onslaught.

76 min: Aston Villa double-substitution: Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo replace Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey.

73 min: John McGinn is denied by a Jonny Evans block on the the United line, although the veteran defender didn’t seem to know a great deal about his crucial intervention. Moments later, Bruno Fernades is booked for an act of petulance, which prompts him to go into a rage with the referee. He’s looking to avoid a second yellow for dissent and should know better, considering what happend Diogo Dalot’ in the closing moments of United’s game against Liverpool.

GOAL! Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa (Garnacho 71) United are level! Garnacho fires home with his left foot, his shot taking a wicked deflection off Diego Carlos after the ball had broken his way in the Villa penalty area. Alejandro Garnacho scores his, and Manchester United’s, second goal to put his side back on level terms. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Garnacho celebrates with a knee slide. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images Updated at 16.42 EST

70 min: Ezri Konsa dispossesses Marcus Rashford as the United winger tries to cut inside from the left and square the ball. Konsa is playing out of position at right-back today and doing a decent job.

68 min: They’re trailing on the scoreboard but Manchester United are playing pretty well. Old Trafford is rocking and Villa are currently clinging on with a little over 20 minutes to go.

66 min: Hojlund is bundled over in the Villa penalty area by Diego Carlos as he runs on to a pass from deep. United appeal for a penalty but none is forthcoming. Hojlund was – you’ve guessed it – offside as he began his run.

62 min: Garnacho takes on and beats Moreno after controlling a long pin-point punt from Onana. Cutting in from the right, he shoots harmlessly wide of the far post instead of squaring the ball for Rasmus Hojlund.

60 min: Villa go close, but Onana shifts his weight to get down quickly and get a strong left hand behind the ball to stop Leon Bailey’s header from crossing the line. The Villa midfielder had got on the end of an excellent cross from Alex Moreno.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa (Garnacho 59) There it is! Fernandes played a wonderfully weighted pass down the inside left, Rashford squared it and Alejandro Garnacho slotted home into the bottom corner. The ball struck Martinez’s foot on its way in but he was unable to keep it out. Alejandro Garnacho sticks the ball into the net for the second time this evening … Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images But this time the goal stands. Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images Much to the chagrin of Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photograph: Matt West/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 16.45 EST

57 min: United have certainly upped their game in this second half and could rescue something if they can end their goal drought. They’re knocking on the door but remain two down.

55 min: Martinez charges out of his penalty area to contest a Fernades ball over the top for Rashford and cleans out the United winger. Did he get the ball first? He certainly did and it was there to be won in a 50-50 chase. That’s good, decisive goalkeeping from the World Cup-winner. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez clears the ball ahead of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Updated at 16.19 EST

54 min: It’s worth noting that in the build-up to that non-goal, Marcus Rashford could almost certainly have gone it alone as United broke upfield in numbers. Between him and Garnacho, they made a dog’s breakfast of what was an otherwise excellent counter-attack.

52 min: Lucas Digne did himself a mischief in trying to prevent Garnachjo’s strike going into the back of the Villa net and has been helped off the pitch by a couple of his team’s medical staff. He’s replaced by Alex Moreno.

GOAL DISALLOWED! Garnacho was offside! Of course he was! He was fractionally ahead of Rashford when the ball was played his way and the goal is chalked off by the Stockley Park curtain-twitchers. Their decision is correct and what will frustrate Erik ten Hag is that Garnacho had no need to be offside. Alejandro Garnacho reacts after VAR chalks off his goal. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images Updated at 16.17 EST

GOAL! Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa (Garnacho 48) United pull one back! Alejandro Garnacho rounds off a superb United counter-attack, smashing the ball home after rounding Martinez, having run on to a pass from Rashford. Was he onside? The VAR Check is ongoing. Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho (centre) takes the ball around Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez … Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images And then slots the ball into the empty net … Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after Alejandro Garnacho puts the ball into the net. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Updated at 16.22 EST

47 min: Lucas Digne sends a cross into the United penalty area and facing his own goal, Varane hooks the ball clear before it makes it’s way to Ollie Watkins at the far post. That’s a crucial intervention.

Second half: Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa 46 min: Play resumes, with no changes in personnel on either side. Almost immediately, Diogo Dalot is penalised for clattering into the back of Leon Bailey. It’s a free-kick for Villa in the centre-circle.

Fun fact: In a testament to Aston Villa’s defensive discipline, Manchester United were caught offside six times in that first half. Six!

Half-time: Manchester United 0-2 Aston Villa Peep! Peep! Peep! Craig Pawson’s half-time whistle is greeted by a chorus of boos from the stands as Manchester United’s players troop off for their half-time rollocking two goals down. John McGinn opened the scoring for Villa with a whipped free-kick from the touchline that bounced on its way straight past Andre Onana, before Clement Lenglet was given the freedom of Old Trafford to tee up Leander Dendoncker for Villa’s second at a corner. United haven’t scored a goal in over seven hours of football but need a minimum of two to rescue anything from this game.

45+3 min: Bruno Fernades is penalised for offside – and he’s well offside – as United try to work the ball into the Villa penalty area from a free-kick.

45 min: “It’s a strange feeling, but watching Man Utd at the moment – certainly for that first goal – is actually quite embarrassing,” writes Gareth Wilson. “The way they were worked over, and worked out, by that free kick was like watching kids play against slightly older kids. You just feel sorry for them. And the defending for the second goal? Wow.” Does anyone actually feel sorry for them? Most people without a dog in the fight find their current woes extremely funny, apart from their own fans … who aren’t so much sympathetic as downright furious with this shower of underperforming divas.

44 min: Fernades plays a long diagonal towards Rashford, who takes on and beats Ezri Konsa. Cutting inside, he shifts the ball on to his left foot and then spanks it wide of the near upright.

Man Utd look in dire need of some asthma inhalers, skin creams, bespoke pillows, maybe even a Triamcinolone shot or some TUE-cleared prednisolone. And obviously some marginal gains. Where on earth are they gonna find that? — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) December 26, 2023

40 min: Marcus Rashford is penalised for offside after running on to a ball in behind down the inside left channel from Christian Eriksen.

Another example of Man United conceding multiple goals in short spells. Two in five minutes tonight. Two in six minutes against West Ham. Two in five minutes against Bournemouth. And that’s just this month. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 26, 2023

35 min: Possibly motivated by the possibility of outright revolt in the stands of Old Trafford, Manchester United’s players appear to have realised this isn’t actually fever dream and is actually happening in real life. Hojlund eschews a chance to volley a ball dinked his way goalwards first time but tees up Rashford instead. His low drive is saved comfortably by Martinez.

34 min: Congratulations to Manchester United, who have just celebrated their 700th minute of gadding about to little or no effect on the football pitch without scoring a goal.