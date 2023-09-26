Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

42 min: “Regarding Dean Henderson,” emails Harriet Osborn – “eccentric stress is a hell of a thing.” Eccentric stress sounds like the sort of thing I experienced when I found out Jimmy Carr was doing a new Netflix show.

40 min: Palace have finally put their foot on the ball and are enjoying some possession. Although Onana is yet to make a save in the United goal.

35 min: Half-time in the other Carabao Cup games tonight, which all kicked off at 7.45pm BST. Bradford City 0-1 Middlesbrough

Exeter 0-0 Luton

Ipswich 2-2 Wolves

Mansfield 1-1 Peterborough

Port Vale 0-0 Sutton

Salford City 0-3 Burnley “You drew the wrong match,” emails Joe Pearson. “Ipswich v Wolves is tied at 2-2. Riveting stuff!” That did pop out as the most likely to be an ‘upset’. Ipswich are flying in the Championship under Kieran McKenna, another bod previously of this parish.

32 min: “I thought Sofyan Amrabat was the best defensive midfielder in the 2022 World Cup,” emails Niall O’Keeffe. “If Pellistri and Garnacho start more often, Varane stays out of harms way, and the rest start playing to their potential then, 2023-24 season may not be so bad.” Amrabat has started well here. But this is the first game United have bossed in a while. Let’s not get too carried away …

30 min: United have controlled this game thus far, with Palace threatening a couple of times on the counter. But they do so again, and Hannibal clips Ayew cynically to stop Palace in their tracks. Booked.

28 min: Should mention Holding was booked in the build-up to that Pellistri chance. He swiped through Martial, but the referee played advantage before coming back.

GOAL! Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace (Casemiro 27) Mount delivers an outswinging corner, and Casemiro rises at the penalty spot to glance a looping header into the far corner! Preposterously easy. Hodgson will be fuming.

26 min: Sensational tackle from Richards! The Palace defender denies almost a certain goal from Pellistri, after Mount slipped in the Uruguayan with an outrageously disguised through ball. Brilliant tackle, though, from Richards, who got back and somehow hooked his leg around to prevent the shout. Corner to United.

24 min: Dalot has the freedom of the ring wing to break forward and gets another fierce shot off, parried by Johnstone. Ayew is failing to track his runner, and Mitchell is being overwhelmed at left back for Palace.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace (Garnacho 21) Two minutes after coming on, Johnstone picks the ball out of his net. A wonderful underlap from Dalot means he gets to the byline, cuts the ball back cleverly, and Garnacho is there just in front of the penalty spot to sweep it into the net! He’s some player, the young Argentinian. Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, left, scores his side’s opening goal. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP Updated at 15.30 EDT

18 min: Incredibly frustrating for Henderson, who missed the last few months of last season with injury at Forest. One just hopes he warmed up enough. It was a very routine kick under no pressure, and it just looked like he pulled his thigh as he kicked it out.

16 min: Dean Henderson, formerly of United and on his Palace debut remember, seems to have pulled something during a routine long kick out from the back. He immediately signals to the bench. It will be Sam Johnstone, also formerly of United (and who has performed so well in recent weeks), who comes on.

12 min: “So Maguire, Mount and Martial starting … either ETH knows something or he’s feeling confident for silverware elsewhere,” emails Andrew Lawrence from Auckland, New Zealand. “I can’t see anything coming from PL, CL or the FA Cup so perhaps he’s got a wizards hat? Looking forward to Hannibal though – he was superb against Burnley.” It’s true, Hannibal has made a real impression in recent weeks.

10 min: Martial, with only four goals in 2023, seems bereft of confidence and a heavy touch in his own half gives away a dangerous Palace free kick, which ultimately comes to nothing. There’s a good player in there somewhere, but you do fear for his Old Trafford future with the arrival of Hojlund and the ability of Rashford to play through the middle.

8 min: Schlupp and Ayew, two very underrated players, combine nicely down the left, with the former swinging in a dangerous cross. Only some excellent defending from Maguire stops the visitors from taking the lead! Mateta was lurking at the back post.

6 min: Palace are sitting in a low block for now. All 11 men in their own half. I don’t think Mateta has had a kick yet.

4 min: This is not a United XI that would be out of place in the Premier League but this is obviously an experimental shape. Let’s see how creative United are, and how many potential holes Palace can exploit.

2 min: Trying to work out what shape United are playing. I think it’s a 3-5-2, with Dalot the third centre back with Maguire and Varane, Pellestri on the right wing, with Garnacho on the left. It does seem that Amrabat will fill in at left back when required, which is something of a novelty for him.

Peeeeeeeeep! We’re off at Old Trafford.

The teams Two very strong line-ups from both teams. Mason Mount makes his first appearance since the defeat at Spurs, over a month ago. Dean Henderson and Rob Holding make their debuts for Palace. Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Pellistri, Amrabat, Casemiro, Garnacho, Mejbri, Mount, Martial.

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Heaton,

van de Beek, Evans, Gore. Crystal Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Holding, Richards, Mitchell, Doucoure, Riedewald, Ayew, Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Guehi, Eze, Andersen, Hughes, Ebiowei, Ozoh,

Ola-Adebomi.

This is underway, btw.

Of course, the finest goal in this fixture (also in the League Cup) is …

There are six other Carabao Cup fixtures tonight, all of them 7.45pm BST kick-offs. I’ll keep you informed with intermittent updates. Bradford City v Middlesbrough

Exeter v Luton

Ipswich v Wolves

Mansfield v Peterborough

Port Vale v Sutton

Salford City v Burnley