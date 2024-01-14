Ten Hag addresses Sancho’s departure to Dortmund with frank response
Manchester United are taking on Tottenham in the Premier League at Old Trafford today, as Erik ten Hag’s side look to gain vital ground on their top-four-chasing rivals.
Spurs are fifth in the table and on the heels of fourth-placed Arsenal as Ange Postecoglou tries to restore the club’s place in the Champions League. United meanwhile are eight points behind their opponents and are in desperate need of some consistency to spark their season into life. The return of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw to the squad after injuries is a welcome and timely boost.
This is a tricky assignment against a Tottenham side who have been impressive this season, especially on the road, where they have scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League (22 in 10 away games). Spurs are without captain Son Heung-min, however, who is on international duty at the Asian Cup.
Follow all the goals and latest updates from Manchester United v Tottenham below, and get the latest football betting sites offers here.
Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
10 min: Fernandes feeds Garnacho again, who chooses to dribble inside where he meets traffic in the form of a no-nonsense Romero, and he’s aggressively dispossessed.
Spurs go up the other end and nearly score! Johnson’s flighted cross is headed towards the far post by Werner, and Evans’ touch with the forehead almost directs the ball into the far corner, but it bounces just wide of the post.
Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 16:43
Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
6 min: Garnacho drives forwards down the right, forcing Udogie to retreat. He feeds Dalot on the overlap whose cross is blocked. Corner to United.
Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 16:38
GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Hojlund, 3 min)
Wow, what a finish! Marcus Rashford dribbles into the box and tries to get a shot away, but he’s shut down by a cluster of Spurs defenders. The ball breaks loose for Rasmus Hojlund, who shuffles on to his left foot before lashing the ball into the roof of the net. Unstoppable.
Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 16:35
Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
2 min: Aaron Wan-Bissaka has started the game at left-back, unusually, with Diogo Dalot beginning at right-back. Luke Shaw, incidentally, is back on the bench after his injury troubles.
Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 16:33
Kick-off! Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United get the game under way.
Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 16:32
It’s a star-studded directors’ box at Old Trafford, containing Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and Mr Wayne Rooney.
Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 16:31
Manchester United v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest updates
The players emerge from the tunnel, led out by Bruno Fernandes and Cristian Romero.
Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 16:28
Ange Postecoglou giving Timo Werner his backing
Timo Werner has not even played a full half of football in the past two months, so it is a big call by Ange Postecoglou to throw him straight into the team, for a tough assignment at Old Trafford.
“We’re a bit short of numbers right now and Timo is a Premier League player, he has played in big stadiums like this before so he knows what he’s doing,” says the Spurs manager.
Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 16:25
Manchester United v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest updates
Sir Jim Ratcliffe described buying a share of Manchester United as the most exciting thing he has ever done and expects his investment to be ratified by the Premier League within three or four weeks.
The petrochemicals billionaire, who is paying £1.3bn for a 29 percent share of United, is attending his first game since the Glazer family accepted his offer for a minority investment when Erik ten Hag’s side host Tottenham on Sunday.
More here from Richard Jolly:
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 16:21
Manchester United v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest updates
Are Tottenham title challengers?
Ange Postecoglou thinks they are.
“By definition, we are aren’t we? So, yes,” Postecoglou claimed.
“I’ve said all along that until the point where you’re not, why would you discount the possibility?
“We’ve gone through a really tough period and we’re hanging in there. We had four games when results went against us, but we’ve clawed our way back. We’re still in there.
“Our performances for the most part have been pretty consistent, but all that is meaningless if we don’t finish the season stronger than the first half of the season and that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Spurs would go three points behind Liverpool with a win today, and one behind Manchester City.
Jamie Braidwood14 January 2024 16:16