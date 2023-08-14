Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

65 min Neto’s free-kick is headed well wide by the unsighted Cunha.

64 min The two obvious changes for Man Utd are Eriksen for Mount and Martial or Sancho for Garnacho. It’s surprising to see Erik ten Hag so indecisive, because United haven’t played this poorly at home since the opening weekend of last season.

63 min Wan-Bissaka is lucky not to be booked for a poor, and entirely pointless lunge at Ait-Nouri.

63 min: Wolves substitution Hwang Hee-chan replaces Pablo Sarabia up front. He looks like he’s spent the summer in the gym. Updated at 16.22 EDT

60 min Fernandes takes a short corner to Antony, who cuts onto his left foot and floats a cross well wide of the far post.

59 min At the other end, Garnacho blazes high and wide from 20 yards. He’s had a difficult night and may soon be replaced by Martial or Sancho, mainly to get Rashford back on the left wing.

58 min The corner bounces dangerously across the area and reaches Dawson, whose poked shot is blocked by Shaw.

57 min Neto’s cross smacks Shaw in the face and goes behind for a corner. Shaw falls face down on the pitch, then gets to his feet for the corner. I thought they might check for concussion but play is about to resume.

55 min: Chance for Wolves! Not for the first time tonight, Cunha drops deep and then charges straight through the United midfield, leaving Casemiro and Mount in his slipstream. He gets to the edge of the D and sweeps a low shot that is pushed round the post by the sprawling Onana. It was a comfortable enough save, though he did fumble it slightly. Updated at 16.15 EDT

55 min Shaw’s flat, crossfield pass finds Fernandes on the far side of the area. He cushioned a volleyed cross that deflects off Kilman and is comfortably saved by Sa.

53 min: Off the line by Dawson! Casemiro flips a nice pass over the Wolves defence towards Antony. Sa comes a long way, needlessly so, and doesn’t get there, which allows Antony to lob the ball over him towards goal. Dawson gets back to head over his own bar. It might not have been going in, although Dawson couldn’t take the risk. Antony of Manchester United lobs the ball over Wolves’ keeper Jose Sa. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images Updated at 16.19 EDT

52 min Casemiro fires a terrific angled pass into Garnacho on the edge of the area. He has a bit of space but is unusually indecisive, and by the time he gets a shot away there are enough defenders to block.

49 min: What a chance for Cunha! Nunes goes on a majestic 60-yard run to the edge of the United area. He pushes the ball outside to Neto, whose deflected cross falls invitingly for Cunha, six yards out at the far post. Somehow Cunha slaps the ball off the outside of the post. For a second it looked like Onana had saved it, but replays confirmed a pretty bad miss. Matheus Cunha rues not putting Wolves ahead. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images Updated at 16.23 EDT

48 min Man Utd’s last home defeat in the league was against Brighton on the opening weekend of last season. Wolves’ last away win was at Southampton in February. Updated at 16.07 EDT

46 min Neto plays a slick one-two with Sarabia on the edge of the United area. His shot from a very tight angle is smothered by Onana, which leads to a Wolves corner. Nothing comes of it.

46 min Peep peep! That Martinez substitution is interesting. He’ll be on a yellow card a lot this season, and he won’t be subbed every time. Maybe Ten Hag felt that Wolves’ direct running on the counter, along with Martinez’s slight rustiness, increased the threat of a second yellow card. Updated at 16.07 EDT

Manchester United are making a half-time substitution: Victor Lindelof for Lisandro Martinez, who was on a yellow card.

Don’t be surprised if we see Christian Eriksen quite early in the second half. The thing United have lacked more than anything is composure, and he rarely leaves home without it.

On the subject of Andre Onana’s passing, have a look at this from Fabian Barthez (4m50s in the video).

Half-time reading

Half time: Man Utd 0-0 Wolves Things that are overrated in football: stability, new players, hope. Wolves came into the new season with none of the above, yet they played superbly in the first half at Old Trafford and could easily by ahead. United have lacked composure, particularly in attack. We’ll be back in 10 minutes for the second half. Updated at 15.57 EDT

45+2 min A terrible ball goes straight to Antony, 30 yards out. He hurries it forward to Rashford, who pokes it outside Kilman and hits a shot that is again well blocked by Kilman. The resulting corner is headed wide at the far post by Varane, who probably saw it late.

45+1 min: Fine block by Kilman! Mount opens things up with a good square pass to Wan-Bissaka 25 yards from goal. He stabs it into the area Antony, whose right-foot shot on the run is well blocked by the sliding Kilman.

45 min “Greetings also from California,” writes Cathy Fisher. “Re. Mary Waltz not wanting Man U to take their players, please could Everton do the same with our players. Yours, a very upset and worried Leeds United supporter.”

44 min Pedro Neto runs 50 yards into the United area before being ushered away from danger by Martinez. Wolves have been a threat on the break. Shaw is booked for a foul on Sarabia in the build-up.

43 min Antony beats Ait-Nouri on the outside – yep – but his cross is cut out at the near post. Wolves have defended well.

43 min “Your Jackie Treehorn gambit has got me trying to shoehorn ‘That is what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps!’ into an email about the match,” writes Joe Pearson. “At this point, I am at a loss. I mean, Granit Xhaka’s not playing in this match, or even in the Premier League. Oh well.”

42 min When Rashford is tackled in the area, Garnacho hammers a shot from a very tight angle. It looks good but ultimately goes well wide.

41 min “Really bad first touches here from a lot of United players,” writes Ruth Purdue. “Sloppy and slow at times. They might get a reminder of standards at half time.”

39 min Semedo’s arm was by his side, and I think the ball hit his chest first anyway, so that was the right decision. Moments later, Wan-Bissaka lunges to make a typically eye-catchingchallenge on Cunha in the area. Wouldn’t have mattered as the offside flag went up subsequently. Updated at 15.40 EDT

38 min: United penalty appeal Rashford’s header, from Wan-Bissaka’s cross, hit Semedo in the six-yard box. Rashford immediately appealed for a penalty but Simon Hooper wasn’t interested. Nor is VAR. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s header hits the arm of Nélson Semedo. Photograph: Simon Davies/ProSports/Shutterstock Updated at 15.50 EDT

37 min Rashford moves out to the left in open play and plays a fine, penetrative pass to the underlapping Shaw. His cross is fumbled by Sa and rolls towards Garnacho, who is penalised for fouling Nunes. Antony had a shot blocked straight after but a foul had been given. Nunes did well to put himself between Garnacho and the ball.

36 min United can’t generate any rhythm or attacking momentum. It might be worth swapping Rashford and Garnacho for five minutes to see if it gets Rashford into the game.

35 min Ait-Nouri is booked for taking too long over a throw-in.

34 min Wolves have been superb: organised, confident and purposeful. They certainly haven’t come for a draw, and there have been no signs of poor morale. Manchester United’s Antony is beaten in the air by Wolves’ Matheus Nunes. Photograph: Jack Thomas/WWFC/Getty Images Updated at 15.44 EDT

33 min: Just wide from Cunha! Wolves could be ahead. Cunha gives the ball to Sarabia 40 yards from goal and immediately surges behind Martinez. Sarabia slips a lovely return pass through the inside-right channel, and Cunha crashes a low shot on the run just wide of the far post.

32 min A frustrated Rashford concedes a foul for a push on Joao Gomes. Wolves are giving United considerably agita.

31 min Now Cunha is down after being booted in the shin by Casemiro. Antony drags him to his feet and Cunha doesn’t really complain. Casemiro did catch him though.

31 min “Rob, greetings from California,” writes Mary Waltz. “Of all the post-Fergie managers Ten Hag seems the most in control and appears to be able to manage the normal Man Utd psychodrama. And please Mr. Ten Hag, leave my Everton alone! We cannot sell one of our youngest and most talented midfielders, Onana, and survive relegation. Don’t kick a team while they’re down in the gutter.”

29 min Joao Gomes goes down after a challenge from Mount, who tried to protect the ball and plunged his studs into Gomes’s right foot. That might have been a yellow card.

27 min Lemina is booked for a tactical foul on Garnacho.

26 min: Just wide from Sarabia! Cunha does superbly to beat Casemiro and Martinez, who is on a yellow card and can’t bring him down even though Wolves now have a three-on-two break. Cunha keeps running and then plays the ball left to Sarabia, whose low shot takes a slight touch off Varane and goes just wide of the far post. Pablo Sarabia fires off a shot … Photograph: Simon Davies/ProSports/Shutterstock Which United’s keeper Andre Onana is relieved to see go past the post. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images Updated at 15.41 EDT

24 min Lemina loses the ball to Fernandes 35 yards from goal. He slides an angled through pass towards Garnacho that is crucially cut out by Semedo.

23 min Fernandes curves the ball out to Garnacho on the left. He surges infield and then backheels the ball back outside to Shaw. His cross is blocked and the move breaks down, but that was more promising from United.

23 min We’re about 0.04 per cent of the way through the Premier League season, so let’s not fire up the hashtags and memes just yet. Even so, I suspect Erik ten Hag is displeased with this start.

22 min Garnacho gives the ball away again; he’s started very nervously. Updated at 15.22 EDT