(Getty Images)

Manchester United return to action on Saturday afternoon looking for an improved showing as they host Brentford at Old Trafford, following back-to-back defeats on home soil against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.

Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure due to both on- and off-field issues, with Jadon Sancho still not back with the first-team squad but Antony having returned off the bench in midweek.

Brentford haven’t won in five league matches and sit 14th in the table, two points and four places below their weekend hosts. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.