Manchester United return to action on Saturday afternoon looking for an improved showing as they host Brentford at Old Trafford, following back-to-back defeats on home soil against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.
Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure due to both on- and off-field issues, with Jadon Sancho still not back with the first-team squad but Antony having returned off the bench in midweek.
Brentford haven’t won in five league matches and sit 14th in the table, two points and four places below their weekend hosts. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.
Manchester United vs Brentford
BIG SAVE! Fernandes pushes the ball through Jensen’s legs before hammering a shot at goal from 25 yards out. His strike is a sweet one, but Strakosha is equal to it, diving to his right to push the ball to safety.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Strakosha is back up and able to continue, getting the game restarted with a goal-kick.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Substitution Victor Jörgen Nilsson Lindelöf Anthony Jordan Martial
Manchester United vs Brentford
Meanwhile, Maupay is on for Wissa up front. He has been excellent on the break and played a key role in Jensen’s goal.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Onyeka replaces Janelt, who had just gone into the referee’s book.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Strakosha is down and in need of treatment. Frank is preparing a couple of substitutions, though those will be in the outfield positions.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Yellow Card Vitaly Janelt
Manchester United vs Brentford
Wissa embarks on a brilliant run down the right before looking for Mbeumo sliding in at the far post, but Onana makes a crucial claim, falling on the ball and holding on.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Side netting! Hojlund escapes his marker in the left-hand channel, reaching the area before blasting a shot at goal, but he only manages to find the side netting as another opportunity goes begging.
Manchester United vs Brentford
Yellow Card Nathan Michael Collins