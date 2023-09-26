Manchester United kick off their Carabao Cup defence as they welcome Crystal Palace to Selhurst Park tonight. Erik ten Hag’s side beat Newcastle in last season’s final, as goals from Marcus Rashford and Casemiro ended the club’s six-year wait for a trophy in the Dutchman’s first campaign at Old Trafford.
The mood is not quite as positive now, even if a narrow win over Burnley last time out got things back on track somewhat. United have still lost three of their six Premier League matches so far this season though. Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are among those who start for the hosts, while Sofyan Amrabat is handed a full debut.
As for Palace, they earned this trip to Old Trafford with victory over Plymouth in the second round. Dean Henderson starts for the Eagles against his former club, with Rob Holding lining up in the centre of defence. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.
Live updates
88 mins: Hojlund tries to bundle his way through the Palace defence, no room for him though. Has to settle for a corner.
Can Palace defend this one a bit better? Ish. Johnstone punches it out, Lindelof fires a brilliant effort back at goal. Parried out, Garnacho then denied from distance too.
Dom Smith at Old Trafford
Routine stuff for United now, who are dominating the ball and passing the ball round and through Palace. Home and hosed
84 mins: Van de Beek a bit too keen to win the ball back, Eze wins the free-kick.
The Palace man then plays a lovely ball through to Mateta, drills the ball low at goal and Onana just about keeps it out – not convincing at all.
Gets away with it though.
81 mins: Riedewald seems to have picked up an injury, just what Palace need. Ozoh on for the final ten minutes.
Pellistri and Hojlund combine nicely, the former gets a shot away from the edge of the box but it’s blocked.
78 mins: Gore has made an impression since coming on, working really hard off the ball.
Helps when you’re playing right in front of you rmanager I imagine, he charges across to head the ball out of play about three feet away from Ten Hag.
75 mins: Martial’s night is over, a succesful one after his smart finish.
Hojlund on in his place, 15 minutes or so to get himself on the scoresheet tonight.
71 mins: Great save from Johnstone!
Again Palace so poor at defending the corner, ball whipped in and Evans allowed to direct his header at goal, Johnstone does so well to react in time and keep the ball out.
70 mins: Van de Beek coming on for his first United appearance of the season. Hannibal off, just about made it through tonight without being sent-off.
Big ovation for Van de Beek from the United fans, and a big hug and smile for Hannibal from Ten Hag.
Dom Smith at Old Trafford
We’ve had a shot”, the Crystal Palace fans cry. It wasn’t a very good one. But then Mateta get a chance and fires at Onana. Decent save.
Better from Palace.
67 mins: There is a shot for the visitors – wild from Clyne!
Something at least. Been a very, very quiet night for Onana. Barely seen him. Just what he needed after being in the spotlight recently.
Talk about a jinx – he’s suddenly forced into action! Mateta in the box, low strike at goal and Onana sticks out a leg to deny him.