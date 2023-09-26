Manchester United kick off their Carabao Cup defence as they welcome Crystal Palace to Selhurst Park tonight. Erik ten Hag’s side beat Newcastle in last season’s final, as goals from Marcus Rashford and Casemiro ended the club’s six-year wait for a trophy in the Dutchman’s first campaign at Old Trafford.

The mood is not quite as positive now, even if a narrow win over Burnley last time out got things back on track somewhat. United have still lost three of their six Premier League matches so far this season though. Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are among those who start for the hosts, while Sofyan Amrabat is handed a full debut.

As for Palace, they earned this trip to Old Trafford with victory over Plymouth in the second round. Dean Henderson starts for the Eagles against his former club, with Rob Holding lining up in the centre of defence. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.