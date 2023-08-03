Erik ten Hag’s side are set for a double-header this weekend, with the Ligue 1 outfit at Old Trafford on Saturday before Athletic Bilbao head there on Sunday.

It has been a mixed pre-season campaign for United thus far. While they overcame Arsenal, ten Hag’s team have lost to Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Still, these are not the games to draw too many definitive conclusions from as United look to prepare for their first Premier League game against Wolves.

Here’s everything you need to know. READ MORE

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Lens is scheduled for a 12.45pm BST kick-off time on Saturday August 5, 2023.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Lens

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on MUTV.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the MUTV app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Manchester United vs Lens team news

Both Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo missed the loss to Dortmund through injury and ten Hag is yet to make a decision on their fitness. Amad Diallo is injured.

Raphael Varane is in contention to feature against his former club while both Mason Mount and Andre Onana could play at home for the first time.

Manchester United vs Lens prediction

With two games in such quick succession, it’s difficult to know what kind of team ten Hag will deploy.

Still, this close to the season and with a much better squad than Lens, they should have enough.

Man United to 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two sides have never met before.