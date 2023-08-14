Very confident for new season, not sure what to expect with Wolves – Ten Hag
The first week of Premier League action concludes tonight when Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has been working hard over the summer to update United’s squad with many fringe players being shipped out. The likes of Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga have all left the club and not even big names such as David De Gea have survived Ten Hag’s overhaul.
In bringing new signings, Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, to the club the United boss hopes to add depth to his team as he looks to improve on a third place finish from last season. The Red Devils are looking to kick off their campaign with a victory and will be banking on Marcus Rashford replicating his incredible form from last year.
Wolves, meanwhile, are in a state of flux. They’re going through something of a rebuild themselves with a couple of key players exiting this summer. Adama Traore is out the door and Ruben Neves has been lured to Saudi Arabia. The midlands club still have a committed group of players though they’ll be hoping Gary O’Neil has the acumen to get the best out of them after the former Bournemouth boss replaced Julen Lopetegui earlier this month.
Follow all the action as Manchester United host Wolves in the Premier League:
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
21 mins: Andre Onana shows why he was brought in when he floats a diagonal pass over to Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing.
Garnacho brings the ball down and looks to take on Nelson Semedo but the defender is too strong and clever for the youngster. He holds his ground and gets between the Argentine and the ball before offloading it to safety.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:23
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
18 mins: Antony bombs it down the right wing before cutting inside and losing the ball. Wolves transition it quickly and fire Pedro Neto into space behind a forward thinking Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Antony tries to sprint back to recover the ball but he’s not fast enough meaning Lisandro Martinez has to come across to cover. The Argentina leaps into a sliding tackle, takes out Neto and earns himself a yellow card.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:20
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
15 mins: Rayan Ai-Nouri avoids a yellow card after a clear foul on Antony over by the right wing. He shoved the winger to the deck and lifted his arms in innocence.
United don’t utilise the free kick and instead send the ball back to Andre Onana to build another attack from the back.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:17
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
12 mins: Chance! Marcus Rashford gets into the game having been slipped into the right side of the box. He collects the ball and pings a shot towards the near post but Jose Sa has it covered and makes a decent save to deny the United forward.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:14
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
11 mins: Manchester United haven’t been great so far. They want to control possession and tempo but Wolves are pushing the hosts back and winning the ball in good areas.
Matheus Nunes makes a fine run down the left side and flicks the ball around Raphael Varane. He thinks he’s won Wolves a corner but the referee points for a goal kick.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:13
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
8 mins: Alejandro Garnacho slides into a 50/50 challenge and wins the ball ahead of Pablo Sarabia who clips the youngster with his follow through.
United are awarded a free kick and work the ball over to the right side of the pitch where they earn themselves a corner. Mason Mount is tasked with delivering it into box.
He whips it straight at Jose Sa who punches it away under threat before Wolves are awarded a free kick for a foul on the goalkeeper.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:09
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
5 mins: Manchester United are being put under heavy pressure inside their own final third as Wolves press high. Erik ten Hag wants his team to be able to play out from the back and they’re certainly trying to do so.
It hasn’t been entirely effective yet.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:07
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
3 mins: Nelson Semedo receives the ball in the middle of the pitch and flies forward up the pitch. Casemiro is forced to retreat and slides into a tackle as Semedo looks to chip the ball into the box.
His pass bounces out of play and the referee awards a goal kick. That was a good run from the Wolves right-back though and United were caught on their heels a bit.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:05
Kick off! Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Bruno Fernandes kicks off the game at Old Trafford. He sends the ball back to Casemiro who passes it over to Luke Shaw. The home side whether a quick press from Wolves and give the ball to Andre Onana, the goalkeeper tasked with replacing David De Gea.
The ball is knocked out of play on United’s right side and the hosts win a throw in.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 20:03
Man Utd vs Wolves
Bruno Fernandes and Max Kilman lead their respective sides out onto the pitch at Old Trafford. Manchester United will be hoping to get an early win under their belts and emulate the likes of Newcastle and Manchester City.
Mike Jones14 August 2023 19:58