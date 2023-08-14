Very confident for new season, not sure what to expect with Wolves – Ten Hag

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

The first week of Premier League action concludes tonight when Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has been working hard over the summer to update United’s squad with many fringe players being shipped out. The likes of Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga have all left the club and not even big names such as David De Gea have survived Ten Hag’s overhaul.

In bringing new signings, Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, to the club the United boss hopes to add depth to his team as he looks to improve on a third place finish from last season. The Red Devils are looking to kick off their campaign with a victory and will be banking on Marcus Rashford replicating his incredible form from last year.

Wolves, meanwhile, are in a state of flux. They’re going through something of a rebuild themselves with a couple of key players exiting this summer. Adama Traore is out the door and Ruben Neves has been lured to Saudi Arabia. The midlands club still have a committed group of players though they’ll be hoping Gary O’Neil has the acumen to get the best out of them after the former Bournemouth boss replaced Julen Lopetegui earlier this month.

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Wolves in the Premier League: