Erik ten Tag afforded a number of fringe players the chance to impress in the midweek 3-0 Carabao Cup win over the Eagles, but the likes of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes will be reinstated.

Mason Mount also started, upon his return from injury, but may not be thrown into another line-up so Alejandro Garnacho could keep his place. Sofyan Amrabat played at full-back for his full debut but should be afforded the chance for a more comfortable midfield role.

Sergio Reguilon missed the cup win with illness, but is expected to be fit to start at left-back.

Man United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Amrabat; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Doubts: Eriksen, McTominay, Reguilon

Outs: Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Malacia, Amad, Mainoo

Unavailable: Antony, Sancho

Time and date: 3pm, Saturday 30 September, 2023

Venue: Old Trafford