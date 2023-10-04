A Manhattan Beach police officer was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on the 405 Freeway in Carson.

The collision occurred at 5:14 a.m. on the northbound 405 near East Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. No further information was provided.

Photos from the scene show a mangled motorcycle, believed to have belonged to the officer, lying near the freeway median.

It’s unknown how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by the CHP.

Calls to California Highway Patrol investigators were not returned.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital. It’s unknown whether the officer died en route or at the facility.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery issued a statement Wednesday morning.

“The entire Manhattan Beach community is mourning the loss of an officer who dedicated his career to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents,” Montgomery said. “His fearless contributions to our community and beyond were marked by bravery, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to duty.”

Calls to the Manhattan Beach Police Department were not returned. Department Chief Rachel Johnson, however, released a statement.

“Our beloved officer exemplified courage, and his impact reached far beyond the precinct, touching the lives of those who had the privilege of working alongside him,” Johnson said. “His absence leaves an indelible void with our tight-knit law enforcement family and the community he served.”

Johnson said the department would not identify the officer or details surrounding his death until notifying his family.