Police urgently scoured a South Carolina beach town on Thursday searching for a hit-and-run suspect who struck at least three pedestrians before fleeing on foot with a knife, police said.

Two children and an adult were injured a little before 1 p.m. on Sullivan’s Island, which is just outside of Charleston, Isle of Palms Police Department spokesperson Matthew Storen said.

“The driver of that vehicle fled the scene on foot and was last seen armed with a knife,” Storen said.

While police urged residents to keep their eyes peeled for the man, authorities said not to approach him.

Residents and police in Sullivan’s Island on Thursday. WCBD

“He’s considered armed and dangerous,” Storen said. “Do not try to apprehend the subject or engage with the suspect. Give us a call at 911 immediately.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.