Suspect Identified



A manhunt is ongoing in Minnesota after two state lawmakers were attacked in their homes. Police have named Vance Luther Boelter as the suspect. One lawmaker and her husband were killed, while another lawmaker and his wife were critically injured.

Police have confirmed that 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter is the main suspect in a shooting that targeted two state lawmakers. The shootings took place early Saturday morning in separate cities. Boelter wore a police-like uniform, including a vest, badge, and gear, to pose as an officer.

Details of Twin Attacks



The first attack occurred at around 2 a.m. at Senator John Hoffman’s home in Champlin. He and his wife were shot and remain hospitalized in critical condition. At about 3:35 a.m., police responded to Representative Melissa Hortman’s residence in Brooklyn Park. There, officers found someone dressed as a police officer leaving the home. The officers confronted him, and he opened fire. He then escaped, likely through the back of the house.

Fake Police Appearance and Escape



Police Chief Mark Bruley explained that the suspect’s vehicle looked like a real police SUV. The gear and clothing Boelter wore closely resembled those of actual officers. Investigators believe he used this disguise to gain entry. He fled the scene and has not yet been found.

Who is Melissa Hortman?



Representative Melissa Hortman was first elected in 2004. She served as House Speaker from 2019 to 2025 and was the Democratic leader. Senator John Hoffman has served since 2013. He was also a former school board member.Also Read: The Chosen Season 5: How to watch episodes for free on YouTube and The Chosen App? See release date, episode schedule in US and other regions



Public Warnings



Police have asked residents not to open their doors to officers unless they arrive in pairs. A shelter-in-place order is active in Brooklyn Park. Law enforcement from various agencies has joined the search. Protest events across the state have been canceled after flyers linked to the suspect were found.

Investigation Continues



The FBI is working with local and state officials. Authorities are providing extra protection to political figures who may be at risk. Governor Tim Walz has urged people to avoid public rallies until the suspect is caught.

FAQs



Who is Vance Boelter?

Vance Boelter is a 57-year-old man identified as the suspect in shootings involving Minnesota lawmakers. He disguised himself as a police officer and remains on the run.

What precautions should residents take?

Police advise not opening doors to lone officers. Only pairs of licensed officers will make visits. A shelter-in-place order is also in effect during the ongoing search.

