According to a disaster management official, at least three persons were killed in the flood related calamities during the past 24 hours taking the death toll to four in the current flooding rain since May 29.

The flood has affected over 1.66 lakh people and damaged 35,429 houses and 115.59 hectares of crop land across the state’s 706 villages, mostly in Imphal valley’s two districts – Imphal West and Imphal East.

More than 75 domestic animals also died in the flood while 169 landslides were reported from different districts during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on June 3, the overflowing Imphal, Kongba and Nambul rivers breached several embankments, aggravating the situation in the valley region, the disaster management official said.

He said that the district administrations, along with volunteers, rescued 4,097 people and provided shelter in 82 relief camps.Restoration of National Highways and other major roads continues in full swing which were affected due to mudslide and landslide. A Defence spokesperson said that since May 31, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles troopers, as part of their ongoing ‘Operation Jal Rahat-II’, evacuated nearly 2,500 civilians to safety.

