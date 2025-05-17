Manipur bid a tearful farewell to CRPF officer Maharabam Prabo Singh, who was killed on May 15 in a lightning strike during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand.

The mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Singh (46) arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Manipur government’s Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, who is a former Director General of CRPF, along with senior officials, legislators and family members, paid tribute to the slain officer during a wreath-laying ceremony at the airport.

From the airport, the mortal remains were then taken to his home at Sekmai in Imphal West district, where the last rites of the brave heart were performed with full force honour.

CRPF DIG of Manipur and Nagaland Sector R. Duidang said that Singh laid down his life in the line of duty after he was tragically struck by lightning during an anti-Maoist operation carried out by the 26th Battalion of the force.

“Maharabam Prabo Singh had joined the central paramilitary force in 2006. He was a serious and efficient officer. The CRPF would never forget his sacrifice,” the DIG told the media.On May 15, during an anti-Maoist operation conducted by the 26th Battalion of CRPF in Saranda forests under Chhotanagra region of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum, Second-in-Command Maharabam Prabo Singh tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning.“The CRPF offers heartfelt tributes to the brave officer who laid down his life in the line of duty under such unfortunate circumstances. In this moment of profound grief, the entire force stands in solidarity with the bereaved family,” said a post of the paramilitary force on the X.

This was the first lightning-related death of a commandant-rank officer in the Maoist-infested district.

The three injured were identified as CRPF Assistant Commandant Subir Kumar Mandal from West Bengal and Jharkhand Police’s Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chandlal Hansda and Suresh Bhagat, both Jharkhand natives.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

