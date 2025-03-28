Guwahati: Continuing its operation on militants in Manipur, security forces nabbed four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur.

The arrest was made in Bishnupur, Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Thursday.

A militant belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was nabbed from Maibam Chingmang in Bishnupur district. The insurgent, identified as Leishangthem Hiran Singh. A member of KCP-PSC (Politburo Standing Committee), identified as Likmabam Amujao Meitei was apprehended from Sawombung Pourabi area in Imphal East district.

Two militants of the KCP (Taibanganba) group were nabbed from Langthabal Khunou area in Thoubal district. They were identified as Loitongbam Boyai Singh and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh.

Security forces also seized 12 firearms and cartridges during search operations in Jiribam, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts.

Manipur is under President’s rule. In Manipur, at least 258 people have been killed and over a thousand people injured in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the non-tribal Meitei people since May 3, 2023. More than 60,000 people have been displaced from their homes and villages who are staying in relief camps in different districts.

The ethnic violence between the non-tribals Meiteis and tribal Kuki-Zo broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

