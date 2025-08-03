Manitoba RCMP say they were busy with two separate reports of drowning over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., officers from the Steinbach detachment were called about a possible drowning at Reynolds Ponds in the rural municipality of Reynolds.

Police learned that a man had been swimming but didn’t resurface, and bystanders weren’t able to locate him.

With the help of an underwater recovery team, RCMP later found the 70-year-old Ontario man dead.

Later Saturday, around 8 p.m., Selkirk RCMP were called about an incident at Grand Beach, where two men were on the lake on a flotation device when they fell into the water.

Although a nearby kayaker was able to rescue one of the men, the other couldn’t be found.

The body of a 25-year-old Winnipeg man was later recovered.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.