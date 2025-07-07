A 17-year-old from Crane River First Nation is facing a charge of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking after he was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop.

Manitoba RCMP said they were conducting traffic stops on Road 481 in the community when an unregistered pickup truck evaded being pulled over and drove into a nearby driveway.

Police said the driver got out of the truck with a bag over his shoulder and tried to walk away from police.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

He was arrested and found to be in possession of cash and individual packages of cocaine and marijuana, police allege.

The teen was charged and released with a court date in future.