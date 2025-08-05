Two separate drownings in Manitoba over the long weekend mean water safety is top of mind again for many across the province.

Manitoba RCMP said two men drowned at Reynolds Ponds and Grand Beach and Lifesaving Society Manitoba is urging beachgoers to stay safe in light of the tragedies.

“Your heart kind of breaks for them — they’re families that wanted to go out and have a good long weekend and enjoy the summer,” the society’s executive director, Lynne Stefanchuk, told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“It’s really not what we want to see.”

One of the victims, a 25-year-old Winnipeg man who drowned at Grand Beach, was using what police described as a “pool flotation device” on Lake Winnipeg when he fell into the water and didn’t resurface.

Story continues below advertisement

Stefanchuk said she encourages Manitobans to save their floaties for backyard pools and wear a life-jacket instead while out on large bodies of water.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

“We’ve seen a bit of an increase in the use of flotation devices over the last 10 years. They get pretty elaborate — they can get really big, and it is paramount that you think about safety when you’re going out on the lake,” she said.

“The design and structure of (life-jackets) has changed over the years. They’re comfortable, it’s not going to be restrictive of your movement.

Trending Now Former Ontario lieutenant-governor and fashion mogul Hilary Weston dies

U.S. may ask tourist, business visa applicants to post US$15,000 bond

“I think folks assume they’re going to be OK (without one) and the problem with that is when you need it and you don’t know where it is or you don’t have it with you, it’s not going to help you.”

Stefanchuk said to make sure your life-jacket fits you correctly and keep it handy at your cabin or bring it with you to the lake every time you go out.